FiveThirtyEight probability model rates chances of Newcastle beating Brentford and finding success this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Saturday’s match against Brentford.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this coming weekend, including Newcastle United against Brentford.

Their computer model gives Brentford a 25% chance of a win, it is 24% for a draw and 51% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

To put that into perspective, of the ten Premier League fixtures this weekend, this probability model gives only two other clubs a 50% or better chance of winning in this round of PL fixtures, with Man City rated an 86% chance to win at home to Southampton (4%), plus West Ham a 55% chance to beat Fulham (21%) at home.

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United an 11% chance of finishing top four.

As for relegation, that is now far less likely according to the forecasts, the computer model currently makes NUFC a 3% chance of going down.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Nottingham Forest most likely (71%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth a 48% shot, Southampton (29%), Wolves (26%), Fulham (24%), Leicester (21%), Leeds (19%), Everton (17%), Crystal Palace (12%), West Ham (10%), Brentford (9%) and Villa (9%).

At the top they rate Man City a 71% chance of retaining the title, with Liverpool 10%, Arsenal 10%, Tottenham 3%, Chelsea 3%, Man Utd 1% and Brighton 1%.

