Explained why Joelinton, Matt Targett and Allan Saint-Maximin aren’t in Newcastle team v Fulham

The Newcastle team v Fulham was announced at 2pm.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to get their second win of the season, eight weeks after beating Forest on the opening day.

Fair to say that when the Newcastle team v Fulham was revealed, plenty of debate amongst fans.

Newcastle United supporters pointing to certain starters in the team, as well as some of those on the bench.

Eddie Howe making four changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Bourneouth.

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Substitutes:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Anderson

So four changes in total and fair to say, no Newcastle fan would have predicted this starting eleven.

Alexander Isak was always going to missing through injury, as Eddie Howe stated on Friday.

However, the likes of Targett, Joelinton and Fraser left out, but in the squad and on the bench.

Newcastle fans wondering why…?

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph has provided some of the answers as to why certain players aren’t in the starting eleven.

He has reported that Joelinton hasn’t been able to train all week, so not 100% and on dropped to the bench.

Meanwhile, he says that Matt Targett has been bothered by a ‘niggling’ injury all season (didn’t start against Brighton, Man City and Wolves as well). So every chance Targett isn’t fully fit either, then Edwards adding the fact that Burn has done well at left-back when filling in this season, so maybe another easy decision for Eddie Howe to have to make.

As for Ryan Fraser, Luke Edwards suggesting his absence is because he wasn’t very good against Bournemouth.

Although to be fair to Fraser, he has played three times for Scotland (one start, two sub appearances) in the space of a week and done a lot better. Maybe Eddie Howe just seeing Murphy as a more fully fit option who hasn’t had travel and international football.

As for Allan Saint-Maximin, a number of other journalists simply reporting that he still isn’t fully fit after his recent injury.

