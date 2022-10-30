Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Saturday matches Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0.69 v Man City 0.70 (0-1)

Bournemouth 0.89 v Spurs 2.19 (2-3)

Brentford 1.29 v Wolves 0.56 (1-1)

Brighton 2.88 v Chelsea 1.08 (4-1)

Crystal Palace 1.00 v Southampton 1.36 (1-0)

Newcastle United 4.19 v Aston Villa 0.27 (4-0)

Fulham 1.76 v Everton 1.19 (0-0)

Liverpool 1.91 v Leeds 1.61 (1-2)

As you can see, in most cases the winners matched up with the Expected Goals stats.

The team that works the best chances most often in a match, gives itself the best chance of winning.

So Brighton, Spurs, Man City and Newcastle United were deserving of their wins on balance of play / chances.

Whilst Brentford v Wolves and Fulham v Everton ended up draws, with no significant difference in Expected Goals stats between the opponents.

Leeds won at Liverpool and Palace beat Southampton, despite both winners having lower Expected Goals stats than their opponents, but these were only small differences in the two cases.

I wanted to concentrate on the Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 match, when it came to the Expected Goals stats.

After the game, Villa caretaker boss Aaron Danks claimed that actually there hadn’t been much in the game, that Aston Villa had come close with great chances of their own, whilst he also stated that Newcastle United were going through a spell where ‘everything they hit goes in’ the back of the net.

Hmmm.

I think this is where the Expected Goals stats can play very important back up to the usual basic stats you see below. Those basic stats saying Newcastle had 20 v 3 advantage on shots, whilst Villa didn’t have a single corner or shot on target.

As you can see above, Newcastle’s Expected Goals stat of 4.19 was a country mile higher than any other PL team on Saturday, whilst Villa’s 0.27 Expected Goals stat was by some distance the worst of all 16 PL clubs that played.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

