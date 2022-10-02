News

Ex-Newcastle player comes out on top – Sunderland fans probably don’t like me and I don’t like Sunderland much

Freddie Woodman booed by Sunderland fans, you’ve got to love it.

The mackems up to their usual tricks of trying to intimidate former Newcastle United players but certainly in this instance, a massive fail.

Freddie Woodman actually only played in four league matches for NUFC, before heading off on a permanent deal to Preston North End this summer.

On Saturday afternoon he was back in the north east, though it was Stadium of Light rather than St James’ Park.

The Sunderland fans giving Freddie Woodman stick every time he had the ball BUT quite clear who came out on top.

The former Newcastle man putting in yet another excellent display, a clean sheet, the only shame his teammates couldn’t manage at least one goal at the other end.

Preston with five efforts on target and the mackems only a feeble two.

After the goalless draw, Freddie Woodman declaring:

“Sunderland fans probably don’t like me and I don’t like Sunderland much,

“I had a few of my mates from up the road in Newcastle messaging me with nice words of encouragement.

“I can’t say what they said!

“A few people said to do the Shearer celebration but I was never going to do that!”

Freddie Woodman was unlucky at Newcastle United, with Martin Dubravka undisputed number one for the last four years and then England keeper Nick Pope arriving, time for Woodman to get his career back on track elsewhere.

Having been denied any chances previously under Steve Bruce, Freddie Woodman then thrown in head first when a goalkeeping injury crisis hit at the start of the 2021/22 season, with a defence that had fallen apart under Bruce in front of him, the young keeper totally exposed.

Previously, Freddie Woodman had excelled in two loan seasons at Swansea, helping them into the play-offs both times.

Now he finds himself looking to relaunch his career once again, from the Championship.

Goalkeepers need the chances to play and now he is getting that, Freddie Woodman is currently proving to be the best in the country!

These are his eleven Championship appearances this season:

30 July 2022 Wigan 0 Preston 0

6 August 2022 Preston 0 Hull 0

13 August 2022 Luton 0 Preston 1

16 August 2022 Preston 0 Rotherham 0

20 August 2022 Preston 0 Watford 0

27 August 2022 Cardiff 0 Preston 0

31 August 2022 Coventry 0 Preston 1

3 September 2022 Preston 0 Birmingham 1

13 September 2022 Preston 1 Burnley 1

17 September 2022 Preston 0 Sheffield United 2

1 October 2022 Sunderland 0 Preston 0

An incredible eight clean sheets in eleven matches, with only four goals conceded in 990 minutes (plus added time) of league football, averaging a goal conceded only every 247+ minutes, roughly a goal conceded in every three games worth of action.

Preston would be absolutely flying if not for the fact that their attack is as poor as the defence is so good, only three Championship goals scored by them so far.

This Freddie Woodman record of only four goals conceded, is better than any other keeper / club in all four divisions.

In the Premier League the top two in the table have conceded eight (Arsenal) and six (Man City – NUFC scoring three of those six!)

Plymouth are top of League One but have conceded 12, whilst Leyton Orient come closest to Woodman’s record, as they are top of League Two and have conceded six times.

Good luck to Freddie Woodman and long may he continue winding up the Mackems with clean sheets.

Having said that though, after this season I predict their paths won’t be crossing again for some time, as I am confident Freddie Woodman will find himself in demand and returning to the Premier League in next summer’s transfer window.

(***Actually, only two clubs have currently conceded less Premier League goals this season than Newcastle United and Nick Pope, only eight conceded so far and one of that pair – Man City, play today against Man Utd).

