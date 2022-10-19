Opinion

Everton fans with some ‘interesting’ comments about facing Newcastle United tonight

Everton fans travel to Tyneside, hoping their team doesn’t drop into the relegation zone this midweek.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe and his players are aiming to cement their place in the top six, knowing that a win and Man Utd failing to beat Spurs, would see Newcastle heading towards the weekend in fifth.

However, things are still pretty tight across most of the Premier League and the blue scousers would be only two points behind NUFC if they got an away win.

February saw Newcastle win 3-1 and that victory over Everton was the beginning of an excellent run of form at St James’ Park, these last eight months and thirteen PL home games seeing only the one defeat (to Liverpool), with United picking up 30 points from the last possible 39 at SJP.

Some quite extreme differences when it comes to how the various Everton fans see tonight’s match…

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘Christ another defeat.’

‘We will, by a goal or two to nil unfortunately.

They’re bang in form, at home, boss atmosphere.

Would take a draw now.’

‘Seems like we always play them midweek. Both matches last year, both matches this year as well.’

‘You should look over the years for both teams; it’s an absolute joke every year. I think we’ve had 1 Saturday 3pm at Goodison in the last 12 years or more (Ben Arfa’s debut).’

‘Stop Guimaraes and you stop Newcastle. (except for Trippier set pieces, just hope for a bit of luck there!).’

‘Newcastle 3 Everton 0.’

‘Think it’s a 3rd straight loss unfortunately.

Let’s at least not let them just run the game, be aggressive and positive.’

‘2-1 everton win, these divys think there challenging for the league or something the way they go on.’

‘They’ll ‘kin batter Everton and we know it.

Two joke clubs like Spurs and Newcastle who’ve won the league about once between them in the last 70 years are queuing up to dispatch this pop gun Everton team as the relegation fighting outfit they are.’

‘These are only at a similar level as us . Don’t understand the negativity here … 1-0 to us.’

‘Newcastle havnt been as good in their recent games as their results suggest.

They are just another non big 6 team like us where they are all about as good as each other at the moment.’

‘Isak out is a boost.

Hopefully Wilson wakes up tomorrow ill and they have to go back to lumping it up to Chris Wood who was awful at Goodison last season.

Tough game though. Defensively Newcastle are pretty good these days.

Would hope for a draw but think it will be 2-1 defeat.’

‘They have the best defensive record in the league right now. and they score more goals than us. wont be an easy game.’

‘If we want to we can beat these as they are nothing special, over to you Frank.’

‘If we can’t go into a game against bloody Newcastle trying to get a result then we might as well volunteer ourselves for one of the relegation places imo.’

‘Gonna be a new low when Newcastle without their two best players beat us.’

‘They are still a team that we need to be looking to get a result against, look at their team it’s nothing special, we can get something out of this game imo.’

‘RS beat them start of May.

That’s the only league home game they’ve lost since 19th December 2021.

Point is realistic if defend well but it’s a bold claim to expect three points from this.’

‘I really want to do these. We just never seem to do it at their place. Come on you blues gives us some cheer.’

‘Don’t know when I started disliking Newcastle the way I do now but I really don’t wanna lose to these lot.

I’d start Begs as Jordan doesn’t handle that Toon atmosphere well.’

‘Newcastle have been absolutely superb under Howe and Bruno Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the league in my eyes but we need to see a massive improvement in our performance. Our last two showings have been very worrying to watch.’

‘Come on blues, silence them and beat them!

They are the medias new best mate! They’ve only won 3 games all season (granted one more than us! ) and one of them was against a team who had 10 men for 80 minutes.’

‘Need another Just Stop Oil intervention i reckon.’

‘They still riding the takeover bounce. But I don’t feel they miles better than they ever were. Couple of good signings but the whole league is dangerous.

I suspect they could turn quite fragile if they had a dreadful run of results.

Anyways. Would love to be cut the down to size.’

‘They may be BBC and Talksport’s new favourite team because they are growing more slowly and sensibly than expected to keep the ownership out of the headlines, and have a cuddly little manager, but they have won just one more game than us for all the fanfare and their 23rd century mega pressing front foot style. Don’t care who they/we have played.’

‘Bit of a must not lose game this. 3 defeats on the trot and we know what tends to happen when the squads heeds drop.

Newcastle aint amazing and their two best forwards are oot injured.

A draw wouldn’t be a disaster but crikey if we lose alarm bells should start ringing.’

‘Problem is the fanbase worship the current manager that much that expectations have been purposely dumbed down to the point that Newcastle are talked up as if we’re travelling to the Etihad I mean come on Bruno and Trippier aside the rest of them aint any better than our lot.’

‘Please Everton, don’t get pasted by horse punchers fc tonight.’

‘People treating Newcastle like prime Barca. What a joke.

We should be going up there for a win. Two best players missing and a team for of no-marks.’

‘Wilson and ASM both walk into our first XI, same with Trippier. These are a decent side, and will cause us problems tonight. I’m just hoping we can nick a result.’

‘Don’t agree mate, Wilson can barely stay fit for more than 5 games at a time and ASM is one of the most overrated players in the league, even less end product than Gordon/Gray and Trippier is another who is good when fit but how often is that? They are nothing special and we should not be worrying about Newcastle imo.’

‘Wilson has a 1 in 2 strke rate when fit, although it must be frustrating for them how often he is injured.

I get what you mean with ASM, but he’s a much better version of Gordon and Gray.

They’re a tough opposition, at home especially, I think a few seasons ago we wouldn’t be worried. However, after last season I think it’s a tough one. Hopefully, we put a boss performance in and get a result. Got a big few games coming up.’

‘We’re getting comfortably beaten tonight, I’m not sure why so many on here seem to be underestimating Newcastle away? They’re playing really well at the moment and we’re still very much a work in progress.

It’s a big pitch and they have quick players that’ll get in behind our defence unless we sit very very deep.’

‘Newcastle are probably the best team outside the “big 6” at the moment. Not necessarily in terms of the squad, but Howe has them playing and working extremely well.

They have the best defence in the league in terms of goals conceded and have the 6th best attack in terms of goals scored.

I would be happy to go away to them and get a point.

Our forward line will need to get their act together.

If the league started when Howe took over, they would be in 6th place. We would be in 17th. So anyone pretending we are just as good as them and we should be expecting a result is speaking wham.’

