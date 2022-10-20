Opinion

Everton fans haven’t taken defeat to Newcastle United too well…

Everton fans travelled to Tyneside, hoping their team didn’t drop into the relegation zone this midweek.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe and his players were aiming to cement their place in the top six, knowing that a win would ensure Newcastle stayed in the top half dozen.

February saw Newcastle win 3-1 and that victory over Everton was the beginning of an excellent run of form at St James’ Park, eight months and thirteen PL home games seeing only the one defeat (to Liverpool), with United picking up 30 points from a possible 39 at SJP.

A deserved and comfortable 1-0 win was what we got last night, so the last 14 PL games at St James’ Park have now produced 33 points from a possible 42, with still just one defeat in that time.

Nick Pope didn’t have a single save to make and Everton only one shot of any kind, Calvert-Lewin heading yards over the bar frio a corner.

The Everton fans not taking it too well, as they now sit only one point above the relegation zone…

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘Thought they bullied us – and Trippier was chief nark with Schar. Trippiers set piece delivery is as good as De Bruyne. We should have bought him.’

‘Howe’s game plan was to hit us hard and see who was up for the fight. Sadly our forwards and midfield weren’t up to it.’

‘Also I’d say their movement off the ball was infinitely better than ours. Bruno ran the game in the first half especially.’

‘Haha Bruno. Do you know him personally to refer to him by first name.’

‘Had harsh lesson in being physical and aggressive. Midfield and attack in particular.’

‘Frank said this talk of our lack of shots on goal is a red herring. What other problems does he regard as more important?’

‘I suppose getting the ball to a position where we can get a shot on goal off?’

‘Have to say though we were playing against 12 men (11 Toon players and the referee), darn sure we should have had a penalty and they fouled in the lead up to their goal which was not given.’

‘The sad thing about it Newcastle sat back in the 2nd half as they knew the was no goal threat whatsoever from us – one striker in the box all night apart from the one corner we achieved =pathetic.’

‘If you remember this fixture from last season, they kicked us off the park and generally bullied their way to victory. At least this time we actually stood up to them. I can see progress but if we don’t start scoring we’re in big trouble. Only Forest and maybe Bournemouth are clearly worse than we are.’

‘And to think we could’ve had Eddie Howe , but some deemed him not worthy.’

‘It would not surprise me if Newcastle do ever get in a position to challenge the big boys Howe will be jettisoned for a ‘big’ name.’

‘Frank better find some answers because this is borderline allerdyce ball.’

‘Gordon should have been sent off for a second yellow mate, like Joelinton he was a lucky boy to stay on.’

‘Newcastle didn’t even have their two best players in the team.’

‘It was by far the worst performance of the season thus far for us.’

‘Newcastle were rubbish yet still won at a canter.’

‘No shots on target again! Just shocking. There should be accountability. There should be a price to pay. I’m fuming. My last straw with these.’

‘I just cannot shake the feeling of how tactically inept Lampard is.’

‘Thought we got bullied across the park tonight. No one won their individual battles.’

‘We only got beaten by a goal that the commentators would cream their knickers over and call a “world class strike” but was in effect a speculative lob from outside the area that got lucky.

Newcastle is full of big hard men who collapse in a weeping heap at the slightest touch.

Newcastle fans have to be applauded for their staying power, keeping up their pathetic booing every time JP touched the ball, right up to the final minute.’

‘Does anyone think the football was this bad under Allardyce? He got vilified yet Lampard is the golden child, I dont get it…’

‘Genuinely don’t understand what the game plan was there? I counted at least 5 times we played a switch of plan to Gordon, in the air, against Dan Burn who is 6ft 7. Disgraceful performance, what do we even work on in training!?’

