England World Cup squad – Bookies rate chances of these 7 Newcastle United players making Qatar

Updated odds on who will make the England World Cup squad that will travel to Qatar in November.

Less than four weeks to go until the finals kick off, with England’s group games against Iran, USA and Wales.

Ahead of the England World Cup squad being announced, there are only two more full rounds of Premier League matches to be played.

Gareth Southgate will name a 26 man squad and plenty of opinions flying about regarding which players should and shouldn’t be included in the England World Cup squad.

The odds currently on Friday morning to make the England World Cup squad, include seven Newcastle United players….

BetVictor odds on Newcastle United players making the England World Cup squad for Qatar in November / December 2022:

1/10 Kieran Trippier

1/8 Nick Pope

8/1 Callum Wilson

25/1 Matt Targett

33/1 Dan Burn

33/1 Joe Willock

33/1 Karl Darlow

Only injury will prevent Kieran Trippier (1/10) making the England World Cup squad and indeed, arguably, the starting eleven itself against Iran in 24 days time.

Nick Pope (1/8) is another who will be on the plane for sure (barring injury), the Newcastle keeper looking like he is number to Pickford. A strong case for him to be number one, as he has been the best keeper this season in the Premier League, Newcastle conceding the fewest goals (10 in 12 PL matches) in the Premier League and only Ederson with as many clean sheets (five) as Pope.

Looking at the rest of the Newcastle United players …Callum Wilson (8/1) must be in with a shout with no outstanding options as alternatives to cover for Harry Kane. The NUFC striker one of a group of forwards surely under consideration, with four goals in eight PL starts this season, Wilson may have timed it perfectly to score that 30 yard left foot stunner against Tottenham, plus he gave the likes of Dier (seemingly nailed on for this England squad and a potential starter) a very tough time in terms of both pace and power. A couple of goals in these next two games against Villa and Southampton could well be the tipping point to grab a place.

Meanwhile, Dan Burn (33/1) and Joe Willock (33/1) have been excellent this season but it would be a huge surprise if either made this England World Cup squad, though neither would let Southgate down, certainly in terms of effort, if they were included.

As for Matt Targett (25/1), any longshot chance he may have had, has surely now gone, Dan Burn keeping him out of the Newcastle team currently. Though Targett was brilliant for NUFC the second half of last season.

I wouldn’t recommend anybody taking the 33/1 on an injured Karl Darlow making this England World Cup squad…

The England World Cup squad will face those three group games:

21 November 2022 – England v Iran

25 November 2022 – England v USA

29 November 2022 – England v Wales

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games:

20 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

22 November, 19:00: France v Australia – BBC

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV

26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v Australia – BBC

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

29 November, 19:00: England v Wales – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Australia v Denmark – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV

2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV

