Opinion

England World Cup squad – Astonishing weekend shift from bookies on 2 Newcastle stars making Qatar

Updated odds on Monday morning, on who will make the England World Cup squad that will travel to Qatar in November.

Three weeks today sees England kick off in their first group game against Iran, with USA and Wales to follow.

Ahead of the final England World Cup squad being announced next week, there is now only one more full round of Premier League matches to be played.

Gareth Southgate will name a 26 man squad and plenty of opinions flying about regarding which players should and shouldn’t be included in the England World Cup squad.

On Friday morning I did an article profiling the odds on making the England World Cup squad, with seven Newcastle United players shown to have varying chances of making the plane to Qatar, according to the bookies….

Gareth Southgate was there to see Newcastle United rip apart Aston Villa and now looking at those odds again, there has been an astonishing shift this weekend for two NUFC players.

BetVictor odds on Monday morning, chances of Newcastle United players making the England World Cup squad for Qatar in November / December 2022 (new / current odd and in brackets the odds that were being offered on Friday:

1/10 (1/10) Kieran Trippier

1/8 (1/8) Nick Pope

4/6 (8/1) Callum Wilson

7/2 (33/1) Dan Burn

25/1 (25/1) Matt Targett

33/1 (33/1) Joe Willock

33/1 (33/1) Karl Darlow

As you can see, nothing changes on Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope, they remain massive odds-on chances art 1/10 and 1/8 respectively. Only injury could prevent their inclusion in the 26 man squad.

Whilst as for Matt Targett, Joe Willock and Karl Darlow, nothing changes for them either, their very longshot status remains.

However…for the other two contenders, an astonishing shift this weekend.

Despite playing so well at Tottenham and scoring that cracking opener, Callum Wilson had remained an 8/1 unlikely choice, according to the bookies and punters. However, after scoring twice, hitting the bar, a goal disallowed, assisting Almiron’s goal, his shot saved by Olsen before Joelinton followed up to score…Callum Wilson now rated odds-on (4/6) to be included in the England World Cup squad.

It has always been about his injury record, not his goalscoring ability, and I think now it is a case of Callum Wilson will go to Qatar, unless he is really unlucky and picks up an injury in the meantime. The Newcastle striker now has six goals in nine Premier League games this season and has 26 in 48 PL starts in total for NUFC, better than a goal every two starts on average.

Callum Wilson last made an England squad in November 2019 and last played when coming on as a sub in a 6-0 win away in Bulgaria in October 2019.

As for the other big mover…this weekend seeing Dan Burn go from 33/1 to 7/2!

Another excellent performance and the Big Blyth Lad getting plenty of plaudits from pundits, after this latest display in front of the England boss.

All eyes on next week when Gareth Southgate names that final England World Cup squad, Newcastle’s contenders having Sunday’s away match at Southampton as the final chance to impress.

The England World Cup squad will face those three group games:

21 November 2022 – England v Iran

25 November 2022 – England v USA

29 November 2022 – England v Wales

