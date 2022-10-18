News

Eddie Howe puts Jurgen Klopp right

Eddie Howe will next month celebrate a year in the Newcastle United job.

Just before the Qatar World Cup break in November, it will be 12 months since the new head coach filled the gap left after the very belated sacking of Steve Bruce.

Eddie Howe knew he was taking on a massive job, both on and off the pitch.

However, little could he have realised to just what lengths others in football would go to try and cause mischief, deliberately twisting the words of what those at Newcastle United say, to suit their own agendas.

Jurgen Klopp the latest in a long line of those trying to cause mischief, using whatever underhand means possible.

Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth declared last week that there was ‘no ceiling’ to NUFC’s ambitions in the future.

Jurgen Klopp then twisting that and deliberately changing what Ashworth had said, the Liverpool boss claiming that the Newcastle United Sporting Director had declared there was ‘no ceiling’ on what NUFC could spend in the transfer market.

Eddie Howe on Tuesday now putting Jurgen Klopp right:

“It is a difficult one because it has been used (by Jurgen Klopp) in the wrong way.

“What Dan (Aashworth) meant with his comment, was that there is no ceiling to our ambition long-term.

“We have huge plans…huge ambitions.

“But the reality of what we are working towards and what we are working with….there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week….Financial Fair Play.

“We are still in a training ground that is (currently) being renovated.

“We are not living that life that is being discussed.

“We are living a very different reality.

“Our wage bill is very controlled and we are trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way.

“Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League.

“Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.

“We haven’t splashed the money that maybe people thought we would have done initially.

“Yes, the ambition is huge in the long-term, but in the short-term, we are trying to improve everything we deliver for our players and are still working towards that.

“We are a long, long way from where we want to be.”

