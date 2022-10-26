Opinion

Eddie Howe Premier League Manager of the Month award – Only one more result needed

Is Eddie Howe set to pick up his second Premier League Manager of the Month award as boss of Newcastle United?

October 2022 sees Newcastle United coming towards the end the month in great form, with only one NUFC fixture left to go..

With Eddie Howe potentially set to win his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022. If he does make it five, Howe will go level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).

These are the leading contenders for the October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award, as things currently stand:

13 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4, Newcastle 5 Brentford 1, Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Everton 0

(Remaining October matches – Aston Villa at home)

11 points – Graham Potter (Chelsea)

Palace 1 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 3 Wolves 0, Villa 0 Chelsea 2, Brentford 0 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1

(Remaining October matches – Brighton away)

10 points – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arsenal 3 Spurs 1, Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2, Leeds 0 Arsenal 1, Southampton 1 Arsenal 1

(Remaining October matches – Forest home)

10 points – Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

Leicester 4 Forest 0, Bournemouth 2 Leicester 1, Leicester 0 Palace 0, Leicester 2 Leeds 0, Wolves 0 Leicester 4

(Remaining October matches – Man City home)

10 points – David Moyes (West Ham)

West Ham 2 Wolves 0, West Ham 3 Fulham 1, Southampton 0 West Ham 0, Liverpool 1 West Ham 0, West Ham 2 Bournemouth 0

(Remaining October matches – Man Utd away)

9 points – Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Man City 6 Man Utd 3, Man City 4 Southampton 0, Liverpool 1 Man City 0, Man City 3 Brighton 1

(Remaining October matches – Leicester away)

Most times, the Premier League Manager of the Month usually is the PL boss who has picked up the most points.

With currently 13 points, two more than anybody else, Eddie Howe currently leading the October charge.

The Newcastle United boss surely only one result away from guaranteeing he picks up his second Premier League manager of the month award in his time so far at St James’ Park.

A win over Villa on Saturday would give Newcastle 16 points from a possible 18.

Graham Potter and Chelsea, the maximum they can get is 14 points from a possible 18.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, a maximum 13 from a possible 15 would be their highest possible.

Both Brendan Rogers and David Moyes able to get 13 from a possible 18 at most.

Whilst for Pep Guardiola the maximum would be 12 points from a possible 15.

It really is Eddie Howe’s to lose and possibly even a draw on Saturday would still see the NUFC boss lift the October 2022 Premier League Manager of The Month award.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

29 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

18 Arsenal

17 Chelsea

16 Newcastle United

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go joint fifth with Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful again in October 2022.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

