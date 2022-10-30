Opinion

Eddie Howe Premier League Manager of the Month award – Hammering Villa takes NUFC boss over the line

Eddie Howe went into the weekend, with a great chance of picking up his second Premier League Manager of the Month award as boss of Newcastle United.

The first four weeks of October 2022 seeing Newcastle United play five league matches, winning four and drawing at Old Trafford.

With Eddie Howe potentially set to win his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022. If he does make it five, Howe will go level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).

After Saturday’s matches, including the battering Newcastle gave Villa, this is how it now looks for the leading contenders for the October 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award:

16 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4, Newcastle 5 Brentford 1, Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Everton 0, Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

(Remaining October matches – None)

12 points – Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Man City 6 Man Utd 3, Man City 4 Southampton 0, Liverpool 1 Man City 0, Man City 3 Brighton 1, Leicester 0 Man City 1

(Remaining October matches – None)

11 points – Graham Potter (Chelsea)

Palace 1 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 3 Wolves 0, Villa 0 Chelsea 2, Brentford 0 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1, Brighton 4 Chelsea 1

(Remaining October matches – None)

10 points – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Arsenal 3 Spurs 1, Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2, Leeds 0 Arsenal 1, Southampton 1 Arsenal 1

(Remaining October matches – Forest at home today (Sunday))

10 points – Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

Leicester 4 Forest 0, Bournemouth 2 Leicester 1, Leicester 0 Palace 0, Leicester 2 Leeds 0, Wolves 0 Leicester 4, Leicester 0 Man City 1

(Remaining October matches – None)

10 points – David Moyes (West Ham)

West Ham 2 Wolves 0, West Ham 3 Fulham 1, Southampton 0 West Ham 0, Liverpool 1 West Ham 0, West Ham 2 Bournemouth 0

(Remaining October matches – Man Utd away today (Sunday))

Most times, the Premier League Manager of the Month usually is the PL boss who has picked up the most points.

With 16 points, currently four more than anybody else, Eddie Howe has surely sealed it with that demolition of Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are the ones who could get closest, if beating Forest today they would have 13 points from a possible 15.

However, surely 16 from a possible 18 trumps that.

Plus, Eddie Howe has seen his team score 16 goals in October and only concede three, whilst Arteta’s Arsenal have scored eight and conceded four, with today’s match to come.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

29 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

18 Arsenal

17 Chelsea

16 Newcastle United

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go joint fifth with Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful again in October 2022.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

