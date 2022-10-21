News

Eddie Howe pre-Tottenham press conference highlights

Eddie Howe has been doing his media duties ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

The Newcastle United head coach speaking to journalists on Friday morning.

Unbeaten in six Premier League games and having picked up ten points in the last quartet of matches, confidence is high.

Indeed, it is only one defeat in the last 13 Premier League matches for Eddie Howe and his players, whilst the last 19 NUFC PL games show a record of ten wins, six draws and only three defeats.

Eddie Howe on the Everton match:

“Wednesday really impressed me.

“Not because of free flowing football or in possession but our general attitude and performance defensively.

“The second-half I thought was at the very highest level.

“To keep Everton to one shot speaks volumes for that.”

Eddie Howe on how Miguel Almiron can maintain his form:

“I think by not thinking too much and just enjoying his football which he is.

“Miggy’s best when he’s playing to his strengths which is all action, all energy and really good things have happened off the back of that for him.”

Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:

“I’m really pleased with Sean.

“When we came in I was immediately hit with another lovely lad and a really good character who’s Newcastle through and through.

“I’ve loved working with him and for me, he’s improved a lot of aspects of his game.

“Athletically I think he gets around the pitch brilliantly, you can see the ground he covers every week – incredible distances.

“He’s also got a creative eye around the box and he’s been integral to some really good play on that right hand side of the pitch.”

Eddie Howe on this picture:

“I thought it was a really nice moment.

“You want that feeling, sharing the success with the people around you you’ve competed with.

“I would also recognise the guys around those players. They’re just as important.

“The defensive group is very strong.”

Eddie Howe on the mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia:

“When you look back to last year, the benefit it had for the team and the results on our return were really good.

“The team spirit off the back of that trip was very good and it’s helped our decision to go this time.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“He had a knock to the side of his knee. We thought he could run it off but when he said he had to come off at half-time we knew there was potentially an issue there.

“We’re hopeful it’s not serious but at this moment it’s still slightly unclear.”

