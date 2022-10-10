Opinion

Eddie Howe is a football genius

Back in the 70s (here we go again) when the opposition scored, without delay the Leazes End would en masse break out into a little chant aimed at the opposition supporters, it was a nice little chant explaining what was going to happen to the visiting fans outside at full time.

Over the years the words changed a little now and again and occasionally would advise visiting supporters that they would indeed be going home, in an ambulance……or words to that effect.

In 1975 the words to that tune changed again somewhat, to something like ‘Gordon Lee is a football genius’, it did not really catch on, however, if we step forward in time some 47 years, it would seem we can reinvent this age old chant because in my eyes ‘Eddie Howe is a football genius’.

How may of us before kick off were a little surprised that he had kept the same team which had annihilated Fulham the previous week, who expected Jacob Murphy to be replaced by ASM, or maybe someone else in for Sean Longstaff. The fact is, he picked players who have previously underperformed, who are now performing at a level they need to be at, to have any chance of a future at the club.

I waxed lyrical about Jacob Murphy last week, for sure he does not set the world alight but he had a very decent game on Saturday, as did Sean Longstaff. Of course, if we want to be churlish they were just two out of the whole lot, everyone played well and a tidy Brentford team were put to the sword quite comfortably in the end.

To me, there were three nailed on stand out players, four if you include a clearly rejuvenated Miggy.

Bruno is the complete article and for anyone to say he is not world class is plain stupid, the same can be said for Kieran Tripper, he runs the game from the back and he is the one that bonds the team together. Finally, Sven Botman is slowly but surely coming into his own, think the black knight from Monty Python – thou shalt not pass!

Make no mistake, Newcastle United are now going through the gears and fear nobody. When you have players of the calibre of ASM, Joelinton, Shelvey, Isak, Targett, Eliiott Anderson (yes I include him), amongst others, not playing for a variety of reasons, then the squad depth is getting stronger. Who knows where we will be with maybe two more signings in January, it is a huge wonderful problem for Eddie to solve and make no mistake, the future is ours!

Of course, this whole thing has sent Wearyside into meltdown. Their fan website now spends so much time talking about us that its forgetting to mention how their own troops are doing. They are intensely focused on Saudi Arabia and our owners and the fact our fan base is in league with the devil, conveniently forgetting the fact that most of them did not give a monkeys just over 12 months ago.

It is delicious to know that the suffering is so intense, I don’t comment on their website but I do glance at it and yesterday they ran a tongue in cheek thread on Mag shirts in red and white areas, It was tongue in cheek as I mentioned, but some bitterness did creep in, it would seem the number of our shirts are becoming more prominent in several red and white strongholds. I will be honest, some of the comments and contributors were actually extremely funny, comments like “Penshaw has fallen’ were quite common and getting laughs, until the normal protagonists jumped on it and turned it all grumpy.

Away from the humour though, it is a fact that success is attractive and in five to ten years time the whole region will be predominantly black and white, so while I doubt Sunderland will ever fall in the same way as Penshaw…surrounding areas with weaker links to the Black cats will become black and white.

Of course it’s not just the mackem website that is apoplectic at the moment….step forward BBC commentator and Sunderland sympathiser Guy Mowbray, claiming to be a York fan but in reality is a Sunderland supporter. He just could not help himself on MOTD at the weekend but I hope as each goal went in, his pain got worse.

Talking of the BBC, ex Mackem Marco Gabbiadini got in on the act on Friday night as total sport revisited the takeover, he himself could not help himself by having a sly dig at our ownership. It is delicious and we should lap it up, I wonder who will be wheeled out next to make comment, how about the Jarrow Arrow and huge celebrity fan Steve Cram, is it not about time he spoke up at some point. I can remember the spotty faced little urchin running through Gosforth or somewhere many years ago, no wonder he was so fast over long distances as the abuse he got was commendable.

What else is happening in the world of football?

Well Steve Bruce…enough said! How about silly smiley Jurgen Klopp as his team sit in mid-table and looking quite ordinary at times, Klopp has this cringeworthy smile that hides nothing, he is a very sore loser and long may it continue.

So this weekend we have an interesting game, normally an away game at Man Utd is a foregone conclusion, but not this time, be interesting how the bookies view it. I think it is too close to call but I know one thing for sure, we go without fear. Yes, they have improved a little bit, but not to the level they want to be at. Playing second fiddle to their neighbours is unlikely to change anytime soon.

I have no doubt our ‘genius’ will have a team picked for the occasion and a good solid plan, I don’t want to tempt fate but I can’t see us coming away with nothing.

Have a great week.

