Opinion

Eddie Howe has just bought these wins – £££ Value of new signings in every Newcastle United match

Eddie Howe has done an amazing job.

Inheriting a total shambles from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

The new Newcastle United Head Coach absolutely transforming this team / squad.

The third best Premier League form across the entire second half of last season.

Currently fourth in the Premier League now, with a third of the season gone.

Hang on though.

This is most definitely not Eddie Howe’s work, claim our enemies.

On no, it is simply a case of the new Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe having bought change / success.

So in a World where Chelsea spent over a quarter of a billion in the last transfer window (more than what Newcastle have spent in their last four windows combined) and Man Utd spent almost as much (including £200m just on Antony, Casemiro and Martinez), where Liverpool spent £85m on Nunez, where Chelsea spent £85m on Fofana, Man City a year ago spent £100m on Grealish who hardly gets a start and then brought in Haaland on a deal which in reality will cost hundreds of millions…

What exactly has been the reality at Newcastle United?

The new NUFC owners have been here just over a year, Eddie Howe will mark a year at the club early in November, whilst in two windows £200m+ has been spent.

However….how much of that money has actually been on the pitch, to influence these Eddie Howe games so far?

Newcastle United 2021/22 Premier League season:

Signings in January 2022 (I have used the most commonly reported transfer fees, not including potential future add-ons):

Wood £25m, Trippier £12m, Burn £13m, Targett £3m (loan fee), Bruno £35m

(In brackets, the value of 2022 signings that started each match)

(£0m) Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

(£0m) Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

(£0m) Newcastle 1 Norwich 1

(£0m) Newcastle 1 Burnley 0

(£0m) Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

(£0m) Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1)

(£0m) Newcastle 0 Man City 4

(£0m) Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1

(£37m) Newcastle 1 Watford 1

(£37m) Leeds 0 Newcastle 1

(£40m) Newcastle 3 Everton 1

(£50m) Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

(£41m) West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

(£41m) Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

(£41m) Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

(£76m) Southampton 1 Newcastle 2

(£76m) Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

(£76m) Everton 1 Newcastle 0

(£41m) Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

(£76m) Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

(£76m) Newcastle 2 Leicester 1

(£76m) Newcastle 1 Palace 0

(£51m) Norwich 0 Newcastle 3

(£51m) Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

(£76m) Man City 5 Newcastle 0

(£51m) Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0

(£63m) Burnley 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle United 2022/23 Premier League season:

All signings in 2022 (I have used the most commonly reported transfer fees, not including potential future add-ons):

Wood £25m, Trippier £12m, Burn £13m, Targett £12m, Bruno £35m, Botman £35m, Pope £10m, Isak £59m

(£82m) Newcastle 2 Forest 0

(£105m) Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

(£105m) Newcastle 3 Man City 3

(£95m) Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

(£106m) Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

(£128m) Newcastle 0 Palace 0

(£142m) Newcastle 0 Bournemouth 0

(£105m) Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

(£105m) Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

(£105m) Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

(£105m) Newcastle 1 Everton 0

(£105m) Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Kieran made only five Premier League starts last season.

Bruno Guimaraes has only started 20 of Eddie Howe’s 39 Premier League matches.

Alexander Isak has only started three games.

Sven Botman has only started nine PL matches.

Mat Targett has only started four PL games this season.

Chris Wood has only started one PL match this season.

In half (19 of 39) Eddie Howe’s matches, the value of 2o22 Newcastle United signings in the starting eleven has been between £0 and £51m.

Only twice in 39 Premier League matches, has Eddie Howe been able to name 2022 signings that exceeded £106m outlay, Newcastle United didn’t win either of those home games against Bournemouth and Palace.

When absolutely dominating the then Champions League chasing (and current table toppers) Arsenal and beating them 2-0 on May, there was only £51m worth of new 2022 signings in the side.

The excellent performances and / or credible results this season against ‘Big Six’ sides have been achieved with 3-3 draw v Man City (£105m), 2-1 defeat to Liverpool (£106m), draw at Old Trafford (£105m) and win at Spurs (£105m).

Conclusion:

It is laughable for anybody not to give Eddie Howe full credit.

He came in and took over a demoralised team / squad, a shambles in defence, no attacking plan other than give the ball to ASM, a side that struggled to create chances and score goals.

Yet has totally rebuilt the defence for an amount less than Man Utd paid for Harry Maguire.

Chris Wood was an absolute short-term £25m necessity as Newcastle had no Premier League striker once Wilson was ruled out for pretty much the entire second half of the season, with our enemies laughing at that deal.

For most of this season, in the attacking half it has almost entirely been a case of at most, the attacking half only influenced by only one 2022 signing – Bruno Guimaraes, in vast majority of matches. Isak only three starts before injury.

The midfield and attack that has brought top four form this season has basically relied on Murphy, Fraser, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron, Longstaff…all players who were already here when Eddie Howe arrived. Most of them were actually all but totally sidelined by Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe doing an unbelievable job in turning their individual and collective fortunes around, the same can be said of the likes of Schar at the back.

