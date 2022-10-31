News

Eddie Howe hands out these key messages as he reflects on Aston Villa annihilation

Eddie Howe reflecting on a very good job done.

A difficult first half due to so many stoppages (ten minutes added on) and a fussy referee, combined to stop Newcastle United really getting in their stride, although a great team move almost led to an opening goal in the opening couple of minutes. Callum Wilson heading just over with a cross that was just too high to allow him to direct it past the keeper.

Once those ten minutes of added first half stoppage time yielded the Wilson penalty opener though, there was no looking back.

The second half saw the Newcastle team rip the visitors apart, probably the best 45 minutes we have seen in some time at St James’ Park, certainly in terms of how dominant NUFC were.

Eddie Howe with two very different messages after this Villa hammering, for fans and players.

The Head Coach telling the supporters to enjoy the moment, celebrate.

However, for the players the message is simple, nothing achieved yet and back to work, Eddie Howe saying that if the performances / intensity drop, then you are asking for the results to go the same way.

A class act as always, whatever the result, Eddie Howe giving the perfect answer when asked about Newcastle United’s ‘Champions League aspirations’ this season.

The NUFC Head Coach declaring the question ‘outrageous’ and that he will let them ‘write the headlines’, as all he and his players are interested in is the next game.

With top there form in the final half (19 matches) of last season and top four form in the opening third (13 matches) of this current season, hopefully the journalists will still be asking that Champions League question in the weeks and months to come, with no doubt Eddie Howe giving the same answer until things are settled whatever way this Premier League season…

Exciting times and just how good is the feeling to once again have such an excellent manager, both in terms of the professionalism on the pitch AND off it.

Eddie Howe reflects on the hammering of Aston Villa:

“The first goal is so important in any game and today we got it, probably from our best move of the half to be honest, the second half was totally different.

“That is the football and the style that we want to see on a consistent basis here.”

Eddie Howe never happy…

“I think there is loads of improvement to come.

“If I am sat here saying ‘that’s us’, the only way from there is down….

“The only way for me to look at any team in any moment, is the only way is up.

“We have more to drive from the players.

“We have got lots of improvement left in individuals and the team collectively.

“However, we are (playing) at the highest level in world football and the competition is very, very high.

“If we drop our levels we will find it difficult.

“So as much as I want the players to enjoy it, I want them to really focus on the challenges ahead.”

A busy time…

“We know where we are and what we are in the middle of, it is a very busy time (of the season).

“It was an outstanding performance and we scored some great goals.

“We showed good energy in the second half and the goals made the difference.

“It was very bitty first half, stop-start…and we never really got into a rhythm because the game didn’t allow us to do it.

“We were outstanding in the second half though, up there with one of the best performances of the season, free flowing football, attacking football, a great performance.”

Callum Wilson…

“I am really pleased for Callum.

“His second goal was a typical goalscorer’s goal and penalties are never easy.

“He was at the heart of a lot of our good play today.”

Miguel Almiron…

“It was an outstanding finish from Miguel Almiron.

“He used the defender’s body to curl it round the goalkeeper, a pinpoint goal.”

Newcastle fans…

“You want the supporters to enjoy the moment and they will.

“They were outstanding today, they really did help us.

“I hope they enjoy tonight and express themselves.

“For me and the players, we just need to be more controlled and look to next week.”

Eddie Howe asked about Newcastle United’s Champions League aspirations…

“That is an outrageous question.

“We are just happy where we are.

“We are trying to win every game.

“I will let you write the headlines.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

