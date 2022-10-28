News

Eddie Howe confirms 4 Newcastle United players missing, 2 available and 1 late fitness check for Aston Villa match

Eddie Howe is one result away from winning Premier League manager of the month for October.

Four wins and a draw have made the Newcastle boss clear favourite and a fifth victory of the month would surely seal the award for sure.

A win over Aston Villa would ensure Newcastle United stay top four, which if Tottenham also failed to win at Bournemouth this weekend, Eddie Howe and his players will sit third in the table.

All to play for then on Saturday afternoon and at last things need to be improving on the injury / availability front.

On Friday, Eddie Howe making clear that there are currently only four of the official NUFC Premier League club definitely ruled out, these are Alexander Isak, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Karl Darlow.

The Newcastle United Head Coach on the other hand making it crystal clear that after having been named on the bench these past three games, Jonjo Shelvey is now back in contention for a place in the starting eleven.

Great to hear as well that Elliot Anderson will be in tomorrow’s matchday squad, as he has recovered from a minor injury.

Especially good to also hear the head coach reveal that Allan Saint-Maximin is desperate to be back and has been doing three training sessions a day, with Eddie Howe going to see what shape ASM is in following Friday’s group training. A possibility the Frenchman could be in the squad to face Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe on current (winning) form:

“It is everything to us.

“We give everything, we work the hours we do as a coaching team, as players to win.

“That is our objective every week.

“When you are able to achieve that, there is a feeling of satisfaction, although albeit for me very brief, before you focus on the next challenge.

“Enjoying the moment we are in but we want to keep it going as long as we can.

“There has been no complacency, no let up in terms of our work this week, because we know how difficult the league is.

“These things never happen overnight.

“There is a lot of work gone in to try and implement a style of play we want to be consistent with.

“There are always going to be moments where that’s tested and you have to improve, that will never change.

“We want to produce a style of play that is consistent and we feel we can be successful with.

“We are very pleased with how the players are adapting.”

Eddie Howe on the build up to this Aston Villa match:

“It has been a good week for us.

“The players, naturally, after three games in a week, were feeling the effects of that early in the week, but we’ve trained well so we’re all fully prepared.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson:

“He’s OK. He had a minor niggle [before Spurs] and it was nothing serious, so he’s back in the squad for this week.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey’s role before the World Cup:

“He’s got real qualities we need.

“He has experience, he understands his position and he’s got that range of passing that the team clearly needs so he’s going to have a huge role to play.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin’s availability:

“There’s a chance.

“We’ll see how training goes today.

“He’s made really good progress and I’m very pleased with how he’s attacked his rehab and the work he’s put in so there’s an opportunity to hopefully get him fit and available.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“He performed to a very high level physically.

“Everyone knows how we want to play and with that comes a big responsibility on the number nine to set us off in our off the ball plan.

“I thought he executed that very well as he always has done for me.

“With the ball he has certain demands placed upon him as well and his all-round game is very good.

“His goal was an excellent one and it’s probably underestimated how good that finish was.

“I was very pleased with him.”

