Eddie Howe celebrates anniversary of Newcastle United takeover – We’ve come a long way (baby)

Great to see Eddie Howe in great form on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking on the back of a 4-1 away win that moved NUFC up to seventh in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe of course, also talking today on what is the first anniversary of the Newcastle United takeover.

The NUFC Head Coach declaring ‘The club has come a long way (baby!).’

Eddie Howe stating that ‘Everyone behind the scenes has done a very good job in putting the building blocks in place for what the club needs for long term success.’

Which is indeed, what it is all about.

There was some ridiculous over the top negativity from our enemies (pundits, journalists, rival fans etc) towards the Eddie Howe appointment which followed on from the takeover and the belated sacking of the clueless Steve Bruce. If it had been any other club the former Bournemouth boss had gone to, the narrative would have been very different.

All managers are of course judged on results (taking into account the team’s / club’s particular circumstances), or at least they should be.

So eleven months on and 35 Premier League matches, it is now fair to judge Eddie Howe.

His 35 NUFC Premier League matches have brought 15 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats. That averages around 1.57 points per match and over the course of a full 38 match season, equates to around 60 points.

However, if you take only the NUFC PL matches in 2022, it is a case of fourteen wins, seven draws and six defeats. That averages around 1.81 points per match and over the course of a full 38 game season, equates to around 69 points.

Basically, the Eddie Howe story at Newcastle United so far, based on all of his Premier League matches, is a record that would see NUFC competing for the top six. Whilst if you restrict it to the 27 Newcastle PL matches played since the turn of the year, it is challenging top four form.

Eddie Howe at his pre-match Brentford press conference, asked about one year on after the Newcastle United takeover:

“The club has come a long way.

“That positivity is still there.

“It’s a difficult thing to keep and everyone behind the scenes has done a very good job in putting the building blocks in place for what the club needs for long term success.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“Joelinton has trained this week and he’s fine for tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“I think there’s a huge amount still to come.

“He’s got all the tools.

“Athletically he’s very good and technically he’s very good.

“He’s got an eye for goal and although we haven’t quite seen that fall into place for him this season I believe it will.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey:

“His recovery is going very well.

“He’s ahead of schedule and he’s hopefully going to be involved with us today in training for the first time.

“There will still be caution as to when he’s ready to play but he’s making positive strides at the moment.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“He’s running on grass and increasing his speed so he’s in a good place.

“Hopefully it wont be too long.

“He suffered a muscle problem to his thigh and his scan wasn’t overly bad but the medical team are just being cautious with him at this moment.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“He’s doing OK.

“He’s trained well this week and we’re pleased with him.

“He’s making good progress.

“There’s a chance he could be in the squad tomorrow.”

