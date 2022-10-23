News

Eddie Howe believes this performance to be his finest hour (and a half) with Newcastle United (so far…)

Eddie Howe a proud man at the final whistle.

The Newcastle United boss going with adventurous tactics, a high press, totally taking the game to Tottenham.

That brave high pressing rewarding Eddie Howe and his players, as Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron took advantage and filled their boots.

As was absolutely clear to see for everybody, nothing at all wrong with the opening goal, Lloris running into Wilson and the Newcastle striker producing a brilliant finish.

Eddie Howe believing this to be probably the best performance of the 39 Premier League games since he arrived at Newcastle United.

I can think of a few contenders but certainly this was at least as good as any of them.

Eddie Howe, take a bow.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after NUFC’s 2-1 win at Tottenham:

“We’re just really pleased with the way things are going for us at the moment.

“It was a really good performance today, probably the best performance since I’ve been here.

“I thought we were really brave both in and out of possession and I can’t praise the players enough for what they are giving me currently.

“I think we could have ended up with more points (by now), the Palace game is on that really sticks in my mind, that we missed a few chances, the VAR decision.

“We were frustrated and then I think the hangover of that game probably took us into Bournemouth, so we could have had more points, deserved more from certain games but it is what it is and we’ve got the points we’ve got.

“I couldn’t look at the squad any more favourably at the minute in terms of what they’re giving me.

“The effort and commitment that they’re giving on a consistent basis and the group is really together and pulling in the same direction and I think that’s showing in the performances.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson’s brilliant opening goal:

“It was [the correct decision] because usually when a goalkeeper comes out of his box and collides with a player, he is given a free kick instantly.

“I thought it was the right decision because it was more of a coming together between two players.

“I have to compliment Callum on the finish, because he sees the goal, sees the defender is there…and on his wrong foot it was a great strike from him.”

Eddie Howe on Miguel Almiron after making it five goals in five games in October, so far…:

“Miggy deserves the credit for everything he’s doing this season.

“He epitomises what we want to see from a player out of possession but he’s adding goals and I think that’s changing people’s perceptions of his performances.

“The goal today was another very good one.

“He’s scored spectacular goals as well this year.

“He is just full of confidence and enjoying his football.

“He loves being part of this team.”

Eddie Howe asked about the January 2023 transfer window:

“We’re not currently looking at January.

“When the Premier League breaks for the World Cup that will be the time when I will have a look.

“I’m very pleased with the group, we still have a number of injuries and players not available today, who I think would make a huge difference, especially to our in game options.

“The priority is to get those players back fit, once we do we have a very good squad.

“Then we’ll look to see which areas we can strengthen.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – United are back! Just look at that Premier League table – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer absolutely calls it right – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

