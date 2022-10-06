News

Eddie Howe and his coaching team meet Newcastle United fans on surprise visit – Great to see

Eddie Howe is just short of 11 months in the Newcastle United job.

Coming in as the new Head Coach in November 2021 with NUFC looking doomed to relegation thanks to what Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce left behind.

Eddie Howe doing an astonishing job, becoming the first team boss in the Premier League era to lead his team to safety despite winning none of the opening 14 PL matches of the season.

Newcastle United fans loving the fact that not only have they once again got a quality manager (head coach) in charge, but Eddie Howe also coming across as such a genuine character, somebody who you are proud to see representing our football club.

Great to see that earlier today Eddie Howe and his coaching staff made time to go and meet Newcastle United fans and join in with a game of Walking Football and other activities, at the NUFC Foundation headquarters.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 October 2022:

‘Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and his coaching staff surprised fans at a walking football and Football Talks session ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The peer support group, which was created by Newcastle United Foundation during Covid, is attended by over-50s, with the group openly discussing a number of wellbeing issues such as social isolation and anxiety.

The Magpies’ boss visited the Foundation’s NUCASTLE community hub on Thursday, when he took part in walking football game alongside backroom staff Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Simon Weatherstone and Stephen Purches, as they competed against regulars who attend the community programme.

Following the physical activity, they took part in a football-themed quiz and score prediction league, as well as looking back at talking points from the weekend’s victory over Fulham and how taking part in the Football Talks sessions has improved the group’s mental wellbeing.

The North East of England has suffered some of the highest rates of suicide in the UK in recent years, whilst one in four adults in Newcastle-upon-Tyne will suffer from poor mental health at some stage of their lives – the equivalent of 12,989 fans at a home game.

Helping to raise awareness of the Football Talks sessions and wellbeing in adults, Eddie Howe took part in a number of broadcast interviews and commented: “It’s really inspiring being here and educating because you come here and you aren’t always aware about people, their routines and what they are going through, but when you hear people talking about the walking football and the impact it has had not only on their health, but their mental wellbeing is powerful. It’s helping to give a new purpose to get up in a morning and keep fit – there’s so many positives to take from it.

The Magpies’ head coach addressed the issues faced by the group on wellbeing and had a message of advice for anybody who may be struggling with their mental health.

“It can be very difficult to talk if you don’t have that support network, but if you have family or friends that you can talk to, then it helps,” he said. “If people are isolated and alone, it’s important that there are environments where people do come together and today we have seen that football can get people to talk in ways that they didn’t necessarily realise.

“My advice would be to try and get out of the house and go along to somewhere, like a session or an organisation where you can just ask questions. Find an activity that you enjoy and something that you love doing and once you find that and are closer to others with the same interests, then hopefully you’ll be encouraged to share your problems.”

Thomas Graham, Health and Wellbeing Project Coordinator for Newcastle United Foundation, added: “Since launching the Football Talks programme we have seen a vast improvement amongst the wellbeing of our group. The core of the group attend every week and have built up friendships outside of the sessions, which is the impact that we had hoped to see.

“Through Football Talks and walking football, we have been able to engage with new participants who were once upon a time hard to reach. Now they are popular programmes that are making life changing impacts in our community.”

Newcastle United Foundation’s Football Talks forms part of the charity’s #BeAGameChanger wellbeing programme which works with adults and young people on a daily basis through a number of school and community projects, helping to address mental health issues and the stigma around opening up and talking.

World Mental Health Day takes place on 10th October, with this year’s theme to make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority. Newcastle United Foundation’s Be A Game Changer programme has a free, confidential 24/7 text service for anybody struggling. Text ‘BAGC’ to 85258.’

