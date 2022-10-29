News

Deluded Aston Villa boss with ‘everything they hit goes in’ comments after Newcastle battering

Aaron Danks was gifted a home game last weekend against Brentford who are poor travellers.

A 4-0 win for the Aston Villa caretaker boss and his time in charge extended due to Unai Emery not getting his work permit until after visiting St James’ Park.

How he will be wishing that work permit had been rushed through.

After the final whistle, Aaron Danks declared ‘You see a club in Newcastle that are flying high and everything they hit goes in’…

I’m not sure what match he was watching?

Newcastle United averaged a shot every five minutes, twenty in all, Aston Villa only three.

Villa without a single effort on target, nor a single corner in the entire 100+ minutes.

Aaron Danks seemingly clinging on to the fact that Villa had a couple of breaks in the first half that looked dangerous until excellent blocks by United defenders nullified the threat.

Bottom line, the entire game Nick Pope didn’t have a single save to make as he picked up his sixth clean sheet of the season.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, Martinez and replacement Olsen were regularly in action.

Injuries and a pedantic referee broke the flow in the first half to help ease the pressure on the visitors to an extent but United still more than deserved a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second half could have ended up taking Newcastle United to double figures, if they had taken just half their chances.

Three goals, bar and post hit, goal disallowed for offside, Joelinton and Wood putting great chances wide, other opportunities going begging.

Aaron Banks claims ‘everything they hit goes in’, when in reality if that really was the case, he would have been coming away from St James’ Park absolutely humiliated, rather than just hammered.

Aaron Danks shellshocked after the battering from Newcastle United, asked about handing over to Unai Emery after this 4-0 defeat:

“It is a reset moment for us all.

“It is his (Unai Emery’s) chance to put his mark on this team.

“I’m disappointed with the end result and disappointed for the supporters, who I thought were magnificent.

“They travelled a long way and backed us through the whole game.

“In terms of the game itself….I thought we started well and the first half was pretty even.

“We created as many good chances as they did.

“The penalty changes the game slightly and definitely changes your half-time team talk because you’re going to talk about ways of staying in the game and winning the second half.

“They were hurting us with some of their switches of play, so we tried to tweak one or two things and that opened up the middle of the pitch which led to some of the other goals.

“We knew at some point we were going to suffer a spell of momentum at St James’ Park, and in those moments when the game goes against you, you’ve got to find ways of staying in it.

“Unfortunately, the game got away from us at that time.

“The league is ruthless and you have to take your chances when you have your moments.

“Unfortunately for us, it didn’t fall our way and we didn’t get to be clinical and ruthless.

“You see a club in Newcastle that are flying high and everything they hit goes in; they’re in a really good moment.

“We could have maybe taken our chances a bit better, but I thought the players applied themselves really well in that first half and it was a really good contest to begin with.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

