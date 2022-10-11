Opinion

Danny Murphy opens up on Newcastle United top four credentials

Danny Murphy was one of the main irritants in recent years.

The former Liverpool player doing well to stand out amongst a vast array of pundits with skewed views of what was actually going on at Newcastle United.

Whilst Newcastle fans repeatedly pointed out the major issues, the likes of Danny Murphy and others preferred to ridicule the supporters and give bizarre backing to the likes of Steve Bruce and the overall Mike Ashley regime.

All change now of course and even the pundits who once were the fiercest apologists / irritants, are now seeing the light. Danny Murphy included.

This past year showing just how much can be achieved when Newcastle United is a properly run club with ambitious owners and a credible head coach in place…

Danny Murphy talking to Fair Betting Sites:

Interviewer:

‘Do you think that this is Newcastle’s year to mount that top four challenge? Do you think it’s too early?’

Danny Murphy:

“It’s too early.

“I think they’ve done tremendously well.

“I think Eddie Howe’s done a brilliant job. He’s moved them forward more quickly than I thought he would. Made some really clever signings.

“They’ve got a great future ahead of them with the funds they’ve got behind them. They’re not rushing in and doing it stupidly.

“Realistically as a Newcastle fan, it’s nice to dream, but they’ll get there. But it’s not going to be this season.

“This is a good challenge for them. I mean, what’s really impressive about Newcastle is that they’ve got the joint best defensive record in the league. And for a long time, obviously that wasn’t the case.

“Newcastle were conceding a lot of goals. So, Howe’s addressed that, which has given them a really good platform to go and cause teams problems. And arguably some of the draws they’ve had, they should have won. I have nothing but admiration for the job Eddie Howe has done.

“I think this is a huge test this weekend against Manchester United. (Man) United bouncing back after the City defeat with a win at Everton.

“If Newcastle were to come through this and get a result at Old Trafford that would really give them a boost and that would give them belief that they could maybe finish in a top eight or top seven position by going to (Man) United and winning it. I’m fascinated by that game.

“I think it’s two teams who are evolving and two managers who are in the infancy of their jobs, trying to stamp their authority on the teams.

“I actually fancy (Man) United, only because they’ve got that crowd right behind them again now and there’s real hope there again. But I don’t think it’ll be easy game. I think it’ll be tight.”

It is a pointless argument to at this point strongly claim whether Newcastle United could make top four, or top six even, this season, or indeed seasons to come.

However, as you can see from this current Premier League table on Tuesday, the simple fact is that if Newcastle United can beat Man U, they are guaranteed to rise up to at least fifth in table, two points clear of the Mancs. Whilst if Newcastle win and Chelsea fail to win at Villa, Eddie Howe’s team would be in the top four after this upcoming weekend of matches.

As the old saying goes, one game at a time. Bottom line is if Newcastle can keep putting in this level of performances that we have seen so far this season, pick up a decent number of points in these next half dozen matches before the World Cup break. Then who knows what could be possible once we head into 2022 if Newcastle United are top six and have all their key players available.

