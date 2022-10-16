News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Joelinton, Murphy, Bruno all start

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Victories against Fulham and Brentford, with nine goals scored and only two conceded.

A win today would guarantee at least fifth place in the table for NUFC after the weekend.

Fourth in the table if Chelsea fail to win at Villa as well.

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

So just the one change from the team that beat Brentford 5-1.

In

Joelinton

Out

Joe Willock

Shortly ahead of the team being named, a number of journalists reporting that Joe Willock had been unwell in recent days, so might not be one hundred per cent.

Substitutes:

Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Willock, Lewis, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Anderson

So, Willock able to make the bench but presumably that bout of illness leading to dropping out of the starting eleven.

Pre-match we had heard how Alexander Isak and ASM have had hopefully minor injury setbacks, so no surprise they are missing.

Good though to see Jonjo Shelvey fit enough now to make the bench after missing the season so far.

