News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Joelinton, Trippier, Bruno, Schar all start

The Newcastle team v Tottenham has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it seven Premier League games unbeaten.

A victory would make it thirteen points from the last possible fifteen, in the most recent five PL matches.

A win today would guarantee Newcastle United ending the weekend in the top four.

NUFC remaining in sixth if drawing or losing the match this afternoon.

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

So, just the one change to the team that beat Everton in midweek.

Joe Willock replacing Jacob Murphy.

Whilst the two big calls are that Joelinton is ok to start despite having been forced off injured against Everton on Wednesday night, plus Bruno Guimaraes available after his wife gave birth to son Matteo earlier this weekend.

Substitutes:

Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Manquillo, Lewis, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Murphy

So the change does look tactical rather than an injury, Murphy named on the bench.

Manquillo returns to the subs bench after recovering from injury, disappointing though that Elliot Anderson isn’t amongst the options to come on and impact the game if needed, presumably injured.

(Go HERE to see this predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham that we featured earlier today)

