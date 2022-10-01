News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham – Bruno, Botman, Murphy, Wilson, Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Fulham has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping for a morale and points boosting win after the international break.

A win today would take Newcastle United to eleven points from the first eight games and ahead of Fulham who are currently sixth.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe gave some clues.

The head coach telling journalists (and fans) that Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes were fully fit, whilst he wasn’t sure on whether Chris Wood and / or Allan Saint-Maximin would be able to be in his matchday squad.

The reality proving to be…

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

IN:

Botman, Longstaff, Murphy, Wilson

OUT:

Targett, Joelinton, Isak, Fraser

So four changes in total and fair to say, no Newcastle fan would have predicted this starting eleven.

Though great to see Wilson back, as well as Bruno fit and able to start after leaving the Brazil squad early.

Substitutes:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Anderson

