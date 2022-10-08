News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Murphy, Wilson, Botman, Willock all start

The Newcastle team v Brentford has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it consecutive Premier League wins.

Last Saturday’s 4-1 win at Fulham took Newcastle up to seventh in the table.

The team selection against Fulham took many people by surprise.

So what about today…

Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Well, fair to say that I don’t think many / any Newcastle United fans would have predicted this line up today.

Eddie Howe going with the same team and rewarding them for the performance last Saturday.

Fair to say that the subs bench is looking a bit stronger than of late…

Substitutes:

Karius, Lascelles, Joelinton, ASM, Lewis, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Anderson

Guessing that most fans would have had Joelinton and ASM in their teams, whilst Targett also unlucky to be on the bench.

ASM coming back from over a month out, so it is great to have him as an impact sub today, if needed.

Similarly, Elliot Anderson has impressed and he is also a threat from the bench.

Whilst all action Joelinton will be itching to get on.

(Go HERE to see this predicted Newcastle team v Brentford that we featured earlier today)

