Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton and Wilson all start

The Newcastle team v Aston Villa has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it eight Premier League games unbeaten.

A victory would make it sixteen points from the last possible eighteen, in the most recent six PL matches.

A win today would guarantee Newcastle United ending the weekend in the top four.

Whilst if Tottenham fail to win at Bournemouth and Newcastle beat Villa, Eddie Howe and his players would come out of this weekend third in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe appeared to make clear on Friday that only longer-term injured Alexander Isak, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Karl Darlow were definitely out of contention to be involved today.

The Newcastle United Head Coach stating that Elliot Anderson was now available after shaking off a minor injury.

Whilst Jonjo Shelvey maybe a possibility to get his first start of the season after having been on the bench these last three matches.

Eddie Howe also said he would be monitoring Allan Saint-Maximin in training on Friday, with the Frenchman potentially returning to today’s matchday squad…

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

So in the end, an unchanged team, the same 11 who beat Tottenham.

Substitutes:

Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Targett, Fraser, Wood, Murphy

Great to see ASM back in the squad, a potential impact sub if needed today.

