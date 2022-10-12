Opinion

Confident Newcastle United can finish higher than Manchester United for first time in my lifetime

Reading recent articles on Newcastle United, especially Roy Keane’s recent low key praise of our star asset Bruno Guimaraes, I had a look overall at the 36 Premier League matches Eddie Howe has taken charge of at NUFC.

Bringing us 16 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats.

Overall, we have scored 49 goals in these matches and guess who leads the way for Newcastle United with direct goal involvements, in terms of goals and assists, yes it’s Bruno Guimaraes (scoring seven and two assists).

The brilliant and the best Brazilian (so far) to ever play for Newcastle as far as I’m concerned.

I’d go as far to say he’s the best Brazilian footballer in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans can throw Jesus at me, Manchester United can throw the fraud Fred and the respectable Casemiro at me , Liverpool likewise with their current top scorer Roberto Firmino. I don’t care, Bruno beats the lot!

With his nine direct goal involvements (seven goals and two assists), Bruno Guimaraes has been involved in 18.37% of the 49 Premier League goals scored during the Eddie Howe era so far. The highest of any player at the club at the moment and he’s done that starting just 17 of the 36 PL matches Eddie Howe has been in charge of so far, with another six appearances as a sub.

In these 23 games Bruno has featured in, NUFC have won 14, drawn four and lost five.

The closest players to him at the club currently with direct goal involvements under Eddie Howe, are Callum Wilson with eight (scoring seven and one assist) and Alain Saint Maximin also with eight (scoring four and four assists) so each have been directly involved in 16.32% of the goals scored.

I’m not saying Newcastle United are a one man team, as we are not, it’s been a collective team effort in the big progress we have made since Eddie Howe took charge.

Howe and his coaching staff, along with the players, have done a remarkable job over the 36 matches they’ve been involved in together and long may it continue.

It makes such a difference now going into every match feeling Newcastle are capable of winning.

I expect us to win at Old Trafford on Sunday. As far as I’m concerned, we are better than Man Utd and I think for the first time in my lifetime, Newcastle will finish higher than them.

Lets hammer them good and proper this weekend.

HTL

