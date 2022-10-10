Opinion

Cheap Match of The Day comments on Newcastle United takeover

Stop reading this article now. You won’t agree with me. Why are you still reading it?

Have you got an opinion? Can you think for yourself?

We have a free and open media in this country don’t we?

Well, from where I am sitting, the media is often skewed.

Journalists / presenters are human and everyone has their own opinions and thoughts about what is going on around them, often seen through the veil of their own experiences. As do I, though mine are framed through the lens of my working class upbringing on the Grange Estate and Kingston Park and a comprehensive education in the eighties.

It was an absolute privilege to be in the stands with my son watching the team we love, romp to a 5-1 victory against Brentford and a brilliant day out and escape from London where we live, for a weekend.

The Wor Flags display to celebrate the anniversary of the Newcastle United takeover was incredible. The Talksport and Sky Sports references and ticker tape quotes were superb.

I looked forward to Match of The Day with great satisfaction, as did I’m sure, thousands of other like minded supporters after a great afternoon of football.

As I settled down to watch the highlights, my hackles were raised at the commentator Guy Mowbray’s opening comments as the camera panned to the display in the Gallowgate end, his obviously pre-prepared monologue declaring “The first year of Saudi Arabian ownership has gone quickly. The feel good factor hasn’t gone away and nor has for many the moral dilemma of who controls Premier League clubs.”

This was, in my opinion, cheap journalism.

Why does a commentator need to express an opinion like this (because he has his career to think about and wants to ingratiate himself with the powers above him, in my opinion).

The underlying implications of what he was saying was that it was not right that the Newcastle United takeover should have happened. Forcing his opinion on so many neutrals who would be watching.

When did Guy Mowbray raise his head and question the owners of Man City, Wolves, Chelsea etc with a moral dilemma?

Why is it that when so many clubs have been bought by dubious owners, it is Newcastle who are on television and morality is raised.

I said at the start, do not read this article.

I have my opinions but I am not a journalist who needs to further his career by doing the bidding of others.

Everything we see and read has a slant. My opinion is my opinion and I read and gather information from as varied sources as possible to reach my own opinion.

Guy Mowbray went down in my estimation as a serious journalist.

On Match of The Day on Saturday night, weak and cheap journalism, he was playing to his paymasters and the sad followers of the so called top six.

