Callum Wilson is on that plane to Qatar

Callum Wilson was superb.

A brilliant opening goal that set Newcastle United on their way to victory.

However, for me, it was far more than that, his goal simply the cherry on the top.

Callum Wilson gave the Tottenham defence a torrid time.

Harry Kane was probably Tottenham’s best player yesterday but I thought Callum Wilson outshone him.

Kane is quite rightly going to be in the starting eleven when the World Cup kicks off exactly four weeks today for England (v Iran), however, equally for sure, I think Callum Wilson has to be on the plane as well.

Dier appears a certainty to go to Qatar and may even be in the starting eleven, yet Wilson was stronger, faster, better than the England defender.

The Newcastle United has for me proved his goal touch is there, his pace as well, whilst his all round play has been excellent.

Only injury surely can prevent Gareth Southgate including him in the 26.

Callum Wilson on Newcastle United this season (and beyond!):

“It is down to how the manager sets us up and the direction this season.

“We have kept our feet on the ground, now it is falling into place and we are getting results.

“We have something good going on.

“We have a great togetherness and a manager who lets us express ourselves.”

Callum Wilson on his goal against Tottenham:

“I had every right to go for the ball.

“The keeper was challenging and I was challenging.

“I think that sometimes keepers get too much love [from match officials] but he chested it and dived into me really.

“I have carried on and put it in.

“VAR sometimes gets in the way of things, it can be annoying.

“The goal gets checked, there’s uncertainty, then you’re celebrating again.

“It takes a bit of that element away but it’s about the team.

“We did our homework, we knew he [Lloris] would rush off his line.

“We are glad to get the three points.

“We are on a good run and long may it continue.

“At the end of the season we’ll evaluate where we are in the league.

“We went toe to toe with a great side [today].

“Last season we got a hiding [at Tottenham] and we owed them one today.”

Callum Wilson making the plane to Qatar?:

“I’m just focused on my performances [for Newcastle United].

“Game in, game out, little by little, adding goals and all round performances.

“Hopefully that will catch the eye of the England manager.

“I did rehab from injury in Qatar a few years ago.

“They were building the stadiums [for this World Cup] and I did say I would come back…

“It is my dream to play at the World Cup.”

Callum Wilson on new dad Bruno Guimaraes:

“He is an unbelievable character and an unbelievable player.

“We are so happy for him.

“He is an emotional guy and it has been an emotional few days.

“We topped it off today.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

