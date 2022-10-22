Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes – His son Matteo arrives and now wants to get on with becoming a Newcastle United legend

Bruno Guimaraes faced a massive dilemma.

Newcastle United with a massive match on Sunday away at Tottenham.

Whilst at the same time desperate to be at the birth of his first child, wife Ana already overdue.

Bruno Guimaraes giving a big interview to Sky Sports ahead of the match (and the birth!), telling them:

“I hope it will be on Monday, because I want to be present on the day and I know we have a very important game at the weekend.

“I pray to God to give my son two or three more days in Ana’s belly, but I’m so excited. It’s a dream come true.”

The great and happy news is that Matteo has now arrived!

Congratulations all round, lovely to see.

Now onto the football…

Bruno Guimaraes talking to Sky Sports about life at Newcastle United:

“The best stadium in England and the best atmosphere in the Premier League.

“When we play at our home, it is like playing with 12, always. The support is fantastic. It’s very hard to play against us here, with our fans so close to the pitch. It’s great for us but not so great for our opponents.

“Yes, sometimes it can be difficult to leave the house because everybody recognises me, but they are always so friendly, so loving, not just with me but with everyone in my family; my wife, my dad, my mum. The experience I’ve had here has been amazing.

As usual, Bruno’s family were in the stands watching back in May when Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 and the Brazilian scored, Bruno posting this video on his Instagram account of his father crying as the Newcastle fans sang his son’s name…

Bruno Guimares’ father in tears as the St James’ Park crowd sing his son’s name…. pic.twitter.com/OguAt6I3q6 — Football Chants (@FootyFansChants) May 18, 2022

“I feel at home (now) but I think it was one of the most difficult decisions of my life, to change country, to change leagues, and in a World Cup year as well. It was a really hard decision, but I think it was the right one.

“I’m so happy. It’s an amazing step. I feel like a Geordie now.

“I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League but, honestly, I never thought it could be this good. I’m proud of what I’m doing, of myself and of the club, but it was a difficult choice.”

Adapting at Newcastle United:

“Of course, it’s never easy to stay on the bench, but I think Eddie made the best decision.

“It was good for my adaptation to the club, to the Premier League, and to get to know my team-mates.

“Then, afterwards, when I started to play, it was like a dream.

“There was a lot of pressure because I was a national team player for Brazil, coming to a team that was fighting to stay in the Premier League and not get relegated.

“But I think I was born to play in the Premier League. I love the atmosphere. I love the intensity of the game. It is the most difficult league, of course. There are no easy games. But when you play well here, it makes you think you can play in any competition

“I think that, and the pressure, when I came, has helped me to develop, to be the player I am now…this is only my first full season at Newcastle. There is a long way to go. I love playing here, I love to bond with the fans, and I want to become a legend here.

“My focus now is just on Newcastle and the World Cup.”

English father:

“For me, he is like an English father.

“We have a great relationship. We speak about everything. I think I have improved my English a lot with him. He is a good guy, a person I really love to work with and be with. He is one of the best coaches in England.

“I think all the players love his way of working. The way he treats me is the same as the way he treats any young boy from the academy who comes to train with us.

“I think that is important, to do that with all the all the players, not just Bruno, Callum Wilson or Allan Saint-Maximin, but with the young guys as well.

“We have no jealous players here, everybody wants what’s best for the team.