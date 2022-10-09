News

Brentford boss reflects on Newcastle United hammering – There is something we can gain from this…

Thomas Frank arrived at St James’ Park hoping to build on a decent start of ten points from his team’s opening eight matches.

However, by the final whistle, the Brentford boss was trying to scratch around for positives…

Thomas Frank insisting ‘You win, or learn. There is something we can gain from this.’

Brentford next play Brighton, at home on Friday night, with the team boss promising Saturday’s travelling fans a reaction.

Thomas Frank declaring after Saturday’s 5-1 hammering that ‘It is so painful to lose. It is so painful to lose 5-1. I was just looking up where the (Brentford) fans are, they travelled up here and I’m so thankful for that.’

I have always considered Thomas Frank, like Eddie Howe, one of the very few honest managers who are around today in the Premier League.

Talking about the (rightly!) disallowed Brentford ‘goal’ when the match was goalless, Thomas Frank stating ‘I’m a big believer that if you lose 5-1, never ever complain about a disallowed goal. I think that is pathetic, if you do that as a player, or as a coach.’

Well, we have seen plenty of embarrassing managers / head coaches at St James’ Park in the past, in both home and opposition dugouts, managers who would pick on any single incident to try and excuse anything. So it is great to see the Bees boss refusing to go down that route.

Thomas Frank reflects on Newcastle 5 Brentford 1:

“You win, or learn.

“There is something we can gain from this.

“It’s clear that we can’t win a football match when we make four big mistakes like we did today.

“There were two build-up play mistakes, an own goal and a mistake around the set-piece.

“They (Newcastle United) did well but we need to do better.

“But it happens, it is football, it is life, but we need to do better.

“It is so painful to lose.

“It is so painful to lose 5-1.

“I was just looking up where the (Brentford) fans are, they travelled up here and I’m so thankful for that.

“We are sorry that we let the fans down today.

“In football, we can’t guarantee anything.

“But we definitely owe them a good performance on Friday (at home to Brighton)

“That said, I never thought we’d conceded five goals in a game – we did that today. Even though it’s the most difficult and relentless league to play in, it’s just because I have so much belief in the boys, and I still have.

“In football and life, it’s just about how we bounce back and how we handle setbacks. I’m convinced we’ll bounce back from this.”

“I’m a big believer that if you lose 5-1, never ever complain about a disallowed goal.

“I think that is pathetic, if you do that as a player, or as a coach.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

