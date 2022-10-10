Opinion

Best starting eleven from combined current Manchester United and Newcastle United squads

It is Manchester United up next.

Newcastle United travelling to the theatre of tourists next Sunday.

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a win at Old Trafford would take them two points clear of Manchester United and into the top four if Chelsea fail to win at Aston Villa.

A game I used to play, along with others, was wondering ahead of matches, which eleven players I would pick from the two combined squads.

As you can imagine, the last decade or so this got pretty pointless, as if we were playing any half decent side then you were scratching around for any NUFC players under consideration.

All change now though and continuing to change hopefully, Newcastle United now operating as a proper Premier League club with ambitions to be the best they can possibly be.

So, I put my mind to who I would pick from these current Manchester United and Newcastle United squads.

Before we get my joint best team, I asked my mate who is a Man Utd fan to pick his eleven players.

This is who My Manchester United friend came up with and his explanation that followed:

Pope

Trippier, Varane, Botman, Shaw

Bruno G, Eriksen

Antony, Bruno F, Saint-Maximin

Rashford

‘Ok I’m being very impartial here.

Felt Rashford was default on form, given couldn’t put Ronaldo, Isak or Martial in, but Wilson maybe a bit unlucky.

Centre backs I struggled with and Shaw I felt was default too, given he’s won his place back and Burn I think is a weak link at left back for you.

Form is heavily factored in there and you could argue Bruno F shouldn’t be in and Varane didn’t start yesterday. Joelinton and Maxi been injured but the Frenchman made the cut.

I chose the goalie on the basis partly of DDG has been the best keeper in the PL at times but in terms of how teams play now, including Man U, his distribution isn’t good enough. If these was a choice for next season between the two I think Pope would win.

I did find a lot of positions very close. Even playing Antony who has only played 3 premier league games (scored in all 3).

Put it this way, if I picked two XIs then Fred wouldn’t be near either so don’t know what the Brazil manager is thinking playing him and not Bruno G!’

Interesting…so this is the joint Newcastle United and Manchester United team that I came up with, in our usual 4-3-3 (or 4-3-2-1) formation, as opposed to the Man Utd fans’ 4-2-3-1 above:

De Gea

Trippier, Varane, Botman, Shaw

Bruno G, Eriksen, Joelinton

Antony, Wilson, ASM

So in my (as a Newcastle fan) team, picking six NUFC players and five from Man Utd.

Whilst the other way around, six Man Utd and five NUFC, for my Manchester United supporting mate.

I think the heartening thing is that in such a short space of time, we now have so many positions where now I think it is vert difficult to choose between the two squads.

When you consider that Man Utd have the most expensively assembled squad of all, even more than Man City’s, that is some going under Eddie Howe and the new owners.

As things stand, I think the players (from both squads) that I would definitely pick at the moment, are Trippier, Varane (on his overall CV), Botman, Bruno G, ASM and Antony.

Then probably Joelinton and Eriksen as well.

I have every confidence that when back playing, Alexander will be building on the sort of form he showed against Liverpool. Whilst I think Nick Pope has been excellent and will edge past De Gea in the months / years ahead.

Plenty of food for though anyway and I ‘look forward’ to reading your thoughts and critiques in the comments section below!

