Opinion

BBC Sport pundit sums up Joelinton ignorance

Three years and three months since he arrived at St James’ Park but when it comes to Joelinton, the media (BBC Sport and the rest) still don’t have a clue about his Newcastle United story.

Mike Ashley attempting to force Rafa Benitez to accept the signing.

The Spaniard refusing to do so, saying that if Newcastle United were to sign the then 22 year old in early 2019, then they shouldn’t pay any more than £20m, rather than the £43m that Ashley was insisting he was worth.

It is a case of still nobody knowing really why Mike Ashley was absolutely determined to pay more than twice Newcastle’s record transfer fee, for a player who achieved very little by that point (January / February 2019). Indeed, Joelinton had only played around five months of football in a top league (Bundesliga) by then, a couple of mediocre seasons on loan in the low standard Austria league preceding that.

Anyway, Mike Ashley forced out Rafa Benitez, appointed patsy / stooge Steve Bruce a couple of weeks after the Spaniard’s departure, then only days later paid £40m+ to Hoffenheim for Joelinton.

To everybody’s embarrassment, Steve Bruce claimed that he’d had the final say on the Joelinton signature, later also claiming that this had also been the case with every other NUFC signing during his two years and three months at NUFC.

As I say, still a case of nobody knowing exactly why he had to have this deal go through, but clearly Mike Ashley the one who wanted Joelinton and the then owner the one who 100% decided to do it, having finally got rid of Rafa and then waiting until he appointed a stooge in Rafa’s place, so he (Ashley) could claim somebody else was involved in deciding to buy the Brazilian.

A total shambles then ensued, as Steve Bruce played Joelinton match after match as a centre-forward. As time went by he looked less and less comfortable there, less and less likely to score.

Bruce declared that the club had bought a natural centre-forward who would score loads of goals in the Premier League, which was all a bit bewildering because even in the weak Austrian league he had only scored eight and seven league goals in his two seasons playing up front for Rapid Vienna.

In his first 16 months at Newcastle United, Joelinton scored two Premier League goals, Steve Bruce eventually admitting around a year after making his grand claims, that after all Joelinton wasn’t a natural goalscorer and claimed that actually, the club’s record signing doesn’t even like getting in the penalty area.

With NUFC desperate for goals, £20m was spent on Callum Wilson a year after the £40m+ had been paid out for Joelinton.

Steve Bruce not really having a clue now (not that he’d had a clue in the first place) about what to do with Joelinton.

Bruce moved him about the team and ended up having some relative success playing him in a more withdrawn role, however, the head coach with no plan of how to arrange the team to get the best out of Joelinton (and the rest of the players).

Mike Ashley must have been furious, as in the end Steve Bruce invariably didn’t even start Joelinton in his (Bruce’s) final 15 months or so at the club, Joelinton starting in only 28 of Steve Bruce’s final 50 NUFC Premier League matches.

I mentioned BBC Sport at the start and some of their pundits have stood out when it comes to Joelinton and Newcastle United, for all the wrong reasons.

See below, the latest is Chris Sutton, just read his analysis, totally ignorant really of what happened with Joelinton at Newcastle United. Well, apart from now admitting what a brilliant job Eddie Howe has done with him (and others).

You can hardly deny it with these performances and results over the course of almost a year, since Eddie Howe got NUFC and especially Joelinton ticking.

However, you only need to look back at that 2018/19 season before Joelinton came to Newcastle United, to get perfect insight.

His one season in a major league before signing for Newcastle, Joelinton in a withdrawn role in midfield / towards the left, started 29 games (and four sub appearances) in the Premier League and Champions League…and put in some great all round performances. Plus, he was directly involved in fourteen goals, scoring eight and getting six assists.

Eddie Howe very quickly realised how best he could use Joelinton and adapted the Brazilian and the rest of the team accordingly.

Chris Sutton speaking on BBC Sport Football Daily:

“Joelinton is interesting because he was a striker who had clearly lost confidence in front of goal.

“It was incredible to move him back and think it would be a good fit but he has been a brilliant fit.

“He seems to be a player, along with Almiron and Longstaff, who Eddie Howe is getting so much out of.

“When Eddie Howe got the job and the takeover and what have you, everybody was thinking ‘there’s going to be a mass overhaul of the squad’ but that hasn’t happened.

“What was slightly unusual about the Joelinton one is, what was he?

“A £40million centre forward?

“To think he actually seems happy playing that position (in midfield).

“You ask most centre forwards; I mean, I never used to like dropping back…

“But from Joelinton’s point of view, he seems really happy there (in midfield).

“I bet if you asked him he wouldn’t even want to move back up top.”

