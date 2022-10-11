News

BBC Sport pundit – Newcastle United could win Premier League within four years

An interesting take from this BBC Sport pundit.

Newcastle United to win the Premier League potentially in the near future.

Something that 13 months ago was unimaginable, but now post-takeover, Newcastle fans once more at last allowed to dream again.

The progress that has been made already, on and off the pitch, is staggering.

Brilliant appointments made of Head Coach, CEO and Sporting Director, replacing the joke of an administration of willing minions that did Mike Ashley’s dirty work.

After almost a decade and a half of minimal net investment in the squad, the transfer dealings these past nine months have already transformed the team and squad…and this is just the beginning. The truth as well, that so many in the media have refused to acknowledge, is that the vast majority of the 2022 investment in new players has been on young rising stars who can form part of the basis of a growing successful team for many years ahead. Some £140m committed on two 22 year olds and a 24 year old, with Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes recruited.

As well as very clever investment in very good Premier League hardened players (with only around £50m landing Burn, Targett, Pope and Trippier, quite remarkable!), it has helped produce this massive progress. If Newcastle United beat Man Utd on Sunday, it will guarantee them at least fifth place, if also Chelsea fail to win at Villa, it would see Eddie Howe and his team move into the top four.

Praising the brilliant job done so far in this past year, BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has been moved to declare ‘At this rate a Premier League title is not out of the question in four years. What a prospect.’

Is this in any way realistic? Well, to me, the idea isn’t impossible.

None of us are counting on reaching the very top so quickly BUT with what has been achieved already, who knows what could then be added to this progress in the years ahead.

In four years time, I think as Newcastle fans we would all love to think that becoming a regular top four club is more than possible.

As for the very top, I reckon fair to say that as things stand it is Manchester City who look to be the ultimate obstacle to winning the title, for Newcastle or indeed any other club. However, history tells us that nothing is forever, back in the day (70s / 80s) who could have imagined Liverpool losing their virtual monopoly on success, then Man Utd took over that mantle in the Premier League era, before latterly Man City (after a takeover!) came out of nowhere and found their way to the very top.

I can’t help thinking just how apt it would be, if indeed in four full seasons time (2026/27 season) it was Newcastle United who were crowned Premier League champions, exactly 100 years after their fourth and most recent top tier title win, with Hughie Gallacher the man lifting the trophy.

This is not expectation, simply hope and a bit of daydreaming, the latter two things that totally disappeared from our lives under the reign of Mike Ashley.

Garth Crooks talking to BBC Sport:

“One year into the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United and there’s not been one mention of Mike Ashley.

“Ask most Geordies about the takeover and they only want to talk about the future and the possibilities.

“There was a feeling that Amanda Staveley and her consortium might have been a little out of their depth having originally tried and failed to buy the North East club.

Some even thought she may have acted in haste having bought Newcastle, only to see Chelsea suddenly become available, which might have been seen as a more attractive business proposition by some.

“However, what has taken place since the arrival of Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben at St James’ Park has been nothing short of remarkable. It started with the astute appointment of Eddie Howe, followed by the arrival of the former Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth.

“There have also been the signings of a number of carefully selected players who haven’t cost a fortune, at least at modern-day prices, and are there for the long haul.

“What is most impressive is the owners have got on with the business of running the club quietly and effectively.

“At this rate a Premier League title is not out of the question in four years. What a prospect.”

