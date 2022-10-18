Opinion

BBC Sport pundit believes Newcastle United will now go past Manchester United

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton thinks Newcastle United deserve their place in the top six and indeed could / should be higher, as he feels their performances have been deserving of more points.

At the weekend, the man from BBC Sport also thought Newcastle’s luck was out and they could / should have won at Old Trafford.

Indeed, with Joelinton hitting both bar and post, plus possibly the worst penalty not given decision of the season for NUFC (against some very stiff competition!), Newcastle United were deserving of a half-time lead and then who knows what would have happened…

What we do know for sure, is that Man Utd wouldn’t have found it easy to get back into the game if going behind.

As Chris Sutton points out, this Eddie Howe NUFC defence is very different to the shambles we saw under Steve Bruce, indeed it has proved to be the best Premier League defence this season. Only nine goals conceded in the opening ten games now and the thing is, this is not based on just a handful of results, as in 2022 we have seen Newcastle United concede only 29 goals in 29 Premier League matches. Then if you take out Man City home and away plus a very rare off day at Spurs, only 16 goals conceded in the other 26 PL matches this calendar year.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Tuesday morning ahead of the midweek fixtures:

Speaking to BBC Sport, Chris Sutton believes that whilst they missed out on the chance of doing so on Sunday, now is the time for Newcastle United to finally overtake Manchester United.

The BBC Sport pundit forecasts a comfortable 2-0 win for Newcastle over Everton on Wednesday night, then Man Utd (who kick off 45 minutes later) to lose 3-1 at home to Tottenham.

That combination of results would send Newcastle United into fifth place in the table, two points ahead of Man U.

Yes, still less than a third of the season will have gone and yes Man U will have a game in hand BUT what a massive psychological lift it would give Eddie Howe and his players.

There is already absolute belief in this NUFC camp that they can go and give anybody a match, we have already seen that this season against the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd.

Whilst when it comes to consistent form, Eddie Howe’s team showed over the entirety of the second half of last season that they could compete week after week, only Man City and Liverpool with better second half of the season form.

So many massive strides have been made this past year and this, even if only temporary (for now!) overtaking of Man U, would give everybody connected to Newcastle United a further spring in their step.

Chris Sutton speaking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle were a little unlucky not to win at Old Trafford and they seem to have found a good balance in their team.

“Defensively they are sound and they also had a few chances against Manchester United.

“You can see why they are in the top six and they probably should have even more points than they do.

“Everton have lost their past two games and I can see them struggling here too.

“Prediction is Newcastle United 2 Everton 0”

Chris Sutton on Man Utd v Tottenham:

“Manchester United rode their luck against Newcastle, but I think it will be a different story against Spurs.

“If Harry Kane gets any chances, then he is in the kind of form to take them.

“At the other end, United were slightly toothless against the Magpies. They missed Christian Eriksen, who was out with illness and is still a doubt for this game, and they will need his craft to cause his former club any problems.

“Even if Eriksen plays, however, I’m going for an Antonio Conte counter-attacking win for Tottenham, with Kane kicking things off by winning another penalty and slotting this one away too.

“Prediction is Man Utd 1 Tottenham 3”

