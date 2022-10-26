Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Spurs match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent away win at Tottenham

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things (give or take the odd mackem with his crayons out…).

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Spurs fans and the odd Newcastle United fan also contributing…

‘Newcastle fantastic at diving and cheating.

I thought arsenal bad enough, Newcastle are even worse, they waste half the game doing it .

Time to cancel sky football has became just a game of diving and cheating referee didn’t help.’

‘Luck is starting to even out, Tottenham have been lucky to win half their games this season. outplayed yet again by a superior team – they will finish the season in 6th.’

‘Magpies raid the top four and Almiron scores again. What’s not to like eh Jack??!!!!’

‘Once again, Arsenal drop points and Spurs have a chance to close the gap and once again Spurs fail.

Good Newcastle away win, a dark horse for a top four place.’

‘First goal was not a foul, Keeper just ran in to the Newcastle player who didn’t change position in order to obstruct him.’

‘Wolves and Forest both spent about the same. Where’s that got them?

Chelsea spent close to £250m in the summer, yet somehow Newcastle seem to get more comments about buying wins currently.’

‘Hugo being Hugo

He consistently pulls a couple of shockers out of his locker every season.

Though I’m not sure what was more embarrassing, Hugo’s attempt at a dive, or Jamie Redknapp’s attempts to suggest it was a foul.’

‘Newcastle waste time every single game, not just today.’

‘Eddie Howe doing great stuff at Newcastle … great for even the neutrals … keep it up.’

‘Perhaps not so great for Human Rights supporters, just putting it out there.’

‘Newcastle proving that if a English manager is given the time and resources to succeed, they will perform very well in this league.’

‘Oil money goes a long way.

Proves you can buy success.’

‘Some Spurs supporters said that Arsenal dropped points this weekend. Well guess what bottlers, WE’RE STILL GAINING POINTS ON YOU!!

Well done Newcastle, fully deserved the win and current top 4 place!’

‘Almironaldo is a man reborn. Defence is outstanding. Proper manager. Proper coaching staff. Some money spent but still way behind most other Prem clubs when taken over past decade. A club that now tries. Good Times.’

‘Yet still resort to embarrassing time wasting antics.’

‘Best team won.’

‘Oil ( and imprisoning critics) does that.’

‘Newcastle are Fourth without many of the players, as they are injured.

The turnaround the last year Howe has managed is phenomenal.

We’ve barely broken the bank either compared with other clubs.

Just shows what an owner with an ounce of ambition can do for Newcastle United.

Long May it continue.’

‘You didn’t break the bank just your own moral code. Women are in prison for decades for criticising your owner.’

‘The irony is, were it not for PIF owning 80% of NUFC, and the consequent challenge that poses to the established order in the League, then no one would be talking about the atrocities in KSA. Seems to me that their attempt to ‘wash’ their reputation has seriously back-fired. I mean, I bet your donation to Amnesty International has increased, am I right?’

‘No complaints as a Spurs fan. Newcastle fully deserved the win. People whinging about how there should have been more added on time with the VAR checks, substitutions and Pope’s time wasting but we still wouldn’t have scored. Lloris, Dier, Royal, Lenglet, Sanchez, Sessegnon and Davies are nowhere near good enough and wouldn’t get in any of the top 6 teams starting line ups.’

‘No complaints about the result, we were very poor today, Loris was awful and Newcastle are a good and improving team. However to commend a referee who was completely and utterly ineffectual at stopping the disgraceful time wasting on show is wrong. All teams do it but Newcastle were allowed to take things well beyond the limit with just a belated yellow for Pope the only sanction.’

‘From a Gooner, Newcastle are becoming an exciting team to watch now and definitely will give all teams at the top level a hard time, definitely a top 4 contender, keep it up.’

‘Harry Kane should stop trying to referee the game. Just concentrate on football, decisions will not be changed.’

‘Here come the Spursy whingers – “foul on Lloris, time-wasting, blah blah blah”

‘Wrong. No complaints, no foul on Lloris, he was awful with his distribution today also. As for timewasting, yes, it was there, but had no effect on the outcome. Spurs again were poor.’

‘Funniest thing was hearing Jamie Rednapp on the telly insisting that Wilson fouled Lloris.

What planet is he on!’

‘I must admit i only saw the last 30 minutes and I have no love for either team . But the thing which disappointed me the most , was Spurs players continually pressurising the ref to book Newcastle players every time any infringement happened . Pathetic behaviour.’

‘Well played Newcastle, Spurs fan here who thinks Grealish should insult the Spurs team too.’

‘No doubt there will be same old boring comments re oil money but fans of other clubs surely Must see Howe is doing a brilliant job at NUFC! The squad who were so poor under Bruce have improved massively under his coaching and he has put together the best defence in PL at a cost of 74million and that includes keeper! Maguire VVD Fofana all cost around that figure or even more so well done Eddie.’

‘So glad for Newcastle it’s been a long time coming. You enjoy your slice of the cake, actually you enjoy the whole cake from a bolton fan sometimes you have the rubbish it’s about time you had the good.’

‘Love all the comments about Newcastle and their owners. There hasn’t been any morals in the EPL since it started in 1992. Since then it’s all been about money over sporting integrity. Only now it’s become a thing because of the Newcastle takeover. Where was this anger when it was discovered how Abramovich got his Billions? You want a sport that’s ‘clean’? The EPL isn’t for you.’

‘Well said. Before the rise of the billionaire owner Manchester United made a lot of the money they spent from overseas revenues, such as Asia and the Middle East. Actively promoting their club in countries with dubious records in governance and human rights. Don’t hear a peep about that.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Well done Bruno. Great win after becoming a dad.’

‘From West Ham fan – brilliant game and well done Newcastle!!!!’

‘If only Eddie Howe didnt spend as much time working with his team on the training ground & instead put his effort into abusing match officials and commenting on other Clubs then his Newcastle team would get more results like Liverpool …’

‘Well done Newcastle hope you continue to produce good results, im looking forward to how wisely you apply yourselves in the transfer window and strengthen your squad in depth. Playing good football and great team ethic from the top down , credit to you all.’

‘Newcastle United have a fantastic young manager.’

‘What is actually the point of Spurs? The mouthiest fans, who have seen their club win a couple of tin pots in the past 60 odd years! Perennial bottle jobs. Well played Newcastle. As for Kane is there nothing he doesn’t appeal? Honestly if he was Foreign the Media would destroy him..’

‘Always had a soft spot for Newcastle so I’m delighted to see them and their fabulous fans having something to cheer about.

Like Wednesday they have incredible support home and away.

Would love to see them in Europe and winning trophies.

Eddie Howe is a cracking manager.

Up The Geordies!’

‘Is this the start of something big for Newcastle?’

