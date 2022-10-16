Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester United match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s very decent draw away at Old Trafford..

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, or at the very least concentrating on the football side of things, rather than the politics (give or take the odd mackem with his crayons out…).

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Man U fans and the odd Newcastle United fan also contributing…

‘As a neutral, I didn’t find Newcastle exciting.’

‘Two dropped points here. Newcastle United will be kicking themselves.’

‘How many mins was Fernandes actually on his feet or not moaning to the referee? Cringe-worthy.

Anyway, poor in the final third for both teams overall.’

‘So many cheats in the Utd team today, Sancho dive in the area was a laugh, Casemiro, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford when he came on the pitch before he missed Utds chance of the match as usual, lol.

Long may it continue.’

‘Newcastle Robbed of a clear penalty in first half when Wilson brought down. Where’s VAR?’

‘Why does Fernandes whinge all the time?

Surely all that energy should be spent on the game itself. The amount of ranting rivals that of Jordan Pickford…’

‘Newcastle were unlucky that their star player Allan Saint-Maximin was injured and Man Utd were very lucky to take a point.’

‘Plenty of boos ringing out in Old Trafford at the final whistle tells you what the fans make of these performances.’

‘Newcastle much the better team first half, Joelinton should’ve scored and stonewall pen for the foul on Wilson early on. Man U better second half, Fred should’ve won it for them.

Botman deserves much more respect than he’s given.

Ref had a bit of a shocker.’

‘Pity that Newcastle didn’t win.’

‘Toon clearly the better side.’

‘United must be disappointed with draw but Man Utd will be happy with result.’

‘Newcastle moving in the right direction and hopefully by next season Man U’s share price will be even lower and their team morale lower still.’

‘That was painful we are just not good enough. Too many chances not taken.

Newcastle are a good side to watch and deserved to score. On another day they could have won it.’

‘Just glad the Geordies have got their club back. A local club once again.’

‘Funny how blood stained cash can bring success. Howay the lads’

‘Fair result. But I worry about the direction of football. Abu Dhabi will keep winning the leader until Saudi Arabia billions make an impact. I appreciate it’s a change to united, arsenal , Liverpool but it is a tasteless way to change the top table. Always liked Newcastle just wish there was another way.’

‘Man U fan here a fair result, two Europa chasing teams, the League table does not lie.’

‘United played well the first 10-15 mins but were outplayed by Newcastle United for the rest of the 1st half. Second half, Manchester United upped the tempo and Newcastle just stayed back. The finishing by Manchester United has to improve significantly, very poor in the last 4-5 games. I wouldn’t blame just Rashford, everyone have been poor.’

‘Newcastle fans for years so proud to be a one club city …. nothing to be proud of lapping up that oil money after giving a fellow englishman grief for years. as black and white as your kit, you two faced scabs.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 – Sunday 16 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 63% (62%) Newcastle 37% (38%)

Total shots were Man U 15 (6) Newcastle 9 (7)

Shots on target were Man U 2 (1) Newcastle 2 (2)

Corners were Man U 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+1), Botman, Burn (Targett 78), Longstaff, Bruno (Willock 78), Joelinton, Murphy (Fraser 59), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 78)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Shelvey, Lewis, Anderson

