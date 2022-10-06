Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Fulham match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent win against Fulham.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, just amazingly…about the football and how good Newcastle United were against Fulham.

Or at the very least concentrating on the football side of things, rather than the politics.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Fulham fans and the odd Newcastle fan also contributing…

‘It is a big change, after a lot of fallow years under abysmal ownership. Good luck Geordies, have had to be patient, enjoy the better times. West Ham fan.’

‘From a fan of the ‘other’ Magpies it’s good to see things going well for Almiron…He’s a player that you can’t help but like. Glad Newcastle stuck with him.’

‘Hey Grealish ! Who is the useless over rated clown NOW ???

Well it is NOT Miguel Almiron a great footie player and a great human being unlike you ! Yes Grealish the clown is YOU !’

‘Just a year ago Bruce was boss and we couldn’t play for toffee. What a difference. Love it.’

‘And nissan Almera can only dream about grealish,s medals.’

‘Newcastle will be an excellent team next season.’

‘As an outsider it’s interesting to watch.

Howe is an excellent manager and has done wonders with this Newcastle team performance wise.

The big question comes next season for me. Is he a big enough name to attract the big names and will the board stick with him if that proves to be the case.

6th and a good cup run would be a good season.’

‘As a fulham fan I have no complaints over the result, Newcastle played very well and deserved their win.

Obviously the red card made a massive difference but it was the correct decision. They then had control of the midfield and cut us to pieces.

Well done to Newcastle, bad day at the office for us and we move on to the next one.’

‘Comments are very quiet…where are all the haters? lmao…’

‘Excellent performance by Newcastle. Managed the game perfectly. Could & should have scored more. Only blip was the Fulham goal. Their response to the sending off wasn’t great & ended up chasing shadows for most of the game. Almiron was outstanding!’

‘I’m an Arsenal fan, however I love the Toon, their fans are mint.

I’m not a fan of who owns the club but it is what it is and if there is a group of fans who deserve financial security it’s the Toon Army.

It’s impressive how they have spent their cash too. Eddie Howe is a top manager and they haven’t gone nuts in the transfer market.

Newcastle are slowly building, very exciting times.’

‘Wilson is the most important player for NUFC. Bolter for the World Cup.’

‘Hate Newcatle. Love Miguel Almiron.’

‘Yeah, I can’t stand Newcatle either.’

‘Two teams who think they are bigger than spurs yet will never be.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4 – Saturday 1 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 11, Almiron 33, 57, Longstaff 43

Fulham:

Chalobah red card 8, De Cordova-Reid 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 31% (24%) Newcastle 69% (76%)

Total shots were Fulham 4 (0) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 10 (7)

Corners were Fulham 1 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 22,913 (2,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Lewis 83), Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman, Burn (Targett 83), Longstaff, Bruno (Anderson 59), Willock, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson (Fraser 66)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wood

