Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Brentford match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent win against Brentford.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, just amazingly…about the football and how good Newcastle United were against Brentford, also what a good job everybody is doing so far at NUFC, especially Eddie Howe.

Or at the very least concentrating on the football side of things, rather than the politics (give or take the odd mackem with his crayons out…).

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Brentford fans and the odd Newcastle fan also contributing…

‘As a neutral I offer congratulations to Newcastle, not only a great result for you but your position in the league proves you’ve recovered from that terrible Ashley era.

In Eddie Howe you have a ‘quiet’ winner.

Good luck.’

‘Not a Newcastle fan but massive respect for a top club. Eddie Howe doing a great job and would be great to see Newcastle back challenging like the Keegan days, certainly moving in the right direction at the minute.’

‘I’m a West Ham fan and I try to ignore all the ownership politics etc and focus on the football and the clubs.

Newcastle is a great club with great support, its good to see them competing at this level again.’

‘To turn Miggy into a goal machine is some achievement from Eddie and his staff!’

‘He was always world class but was played too deep.’

‘Brentford fan here, we are shocking at the back. Gave the game to Newcastle. I’m worried.’

‘As a Bournemouth fan I’m loving Eddie Howes success,you have a brilliant manager and it looks like a marriage made in heaven..’

‘Blackpool fan in peace – always thought the Toon were the best fans in the country. So glad you’re getting the success your city deserves. All the best.’

‘Hopefully you guys break up the monopoly at the top of the league. God knows my team (Villa) won’t.’

‘Nice to see Newcastle doing well, a proper footballing city.’

‘Shame about the morality blindness though.’

‘Firstly, delighted for Eddie Howe, he did a great job at Bournemouth until they thought he could do the same with no backing. He has spent money but not a fortune and NU have been revitalised, I’m happy for the toon faithful.

As a a Spurs fan I hope we beat you but, at last you have something in return for your undying support, away the lads.’

‘It’s great for football to see Newcastle back to these heights.. So good in the John Hall era, got so close. A giant of a club that should be always up there as part of the elite.. From a true blue Chelsea fan..’

‘Newcastle are a poor side and cannot afford to buy the title.’

‘Playing poor teams at moment. Toon will never win a trophy with clown howe in charge.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 – Saturday 8 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Bruno 21, 56 Murphy 28, Almiron 82, Pinnock OG 90

Brentford:

Toney (Pen) 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 46% (39%) Newcastle 54% (61%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (1) Newcastle 16 (7)

Shots on target were Brentford 3 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Brentford 5 (0) Newcastle 9 (6)

Referee: John Brooks

Attendance: 52,067

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Targett 84), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (ASM 78), Willock, Murphy (Joelinton 66), Almiron (Anderson 84), Wilson (Wood 84)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser

