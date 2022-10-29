Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Aston Villa match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s excellent hammering of Aston Villa.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals have in the past just been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost!) completely absent amongst the comments, or at the very least more concentrating on the football side of things (give or take the odd mackem with his crayons out…).

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although Aston Villa Spurs fans and the odd Newcastle United fan also contributing…

‘Much for Emery to do when he comes in, no complaints from a villa fan, hats off to Eddie, so many people with eggs on their faces, me being one, the momentum Newcastle have right now, reminds me of Leicesters great form back end of the 14/15 season and then carried that in to the following season, and we all know what happened there.’

‘Rocking at St James Park.

Banging in goals for fun this afternoon, and they should have had more.

Along with the best Defense in the Premier League.

Are Newcastle a Force to be reconned with?!

Respect. Well played Newcastle.’

‘Feel sorry for Pope. Unemployed again!

I hope Jack Grealish gets a tape of Miggy’s goal. Show him how to score.’

‘Newcastle a different breed under Howe, you love to see it.’

‘Yeah, selling your soul for blood money will do that. Let’s see what happens when the devil catches up with you.’

‘Explain to me what ‘bblood money’ is…?’

‘It’s where your owners happily murder people. Journalists, homosexuals, women. Where the average person has few rights and little access to justice.

Any other questions I can help your morals with?’

‘Where does your petrol come from?’

‘So, it’s ok that you post on Facebook, ok that you fly in a Boeing jet, ok that you buy concert tickets through Live Nation, ok that you get stuff delivered by Amazon, ok that you watch the Disney channel, ok that you get an Uber home after a night out, ok that you buy a coffee at Starbucks – all of which have investments from the Saudi PIF.

You know, it’s the hypocrisy that’s the most pathetic!’

‘Woeful performance from Villa…. Fair play Newcastle, fully deserved to thrash us today!’

‘Grealish should pack in playing and be a football psychologist/coach.’

‘It’s not that complete oil money squad yet.. and Stop downgrading opposition,

Newcastle squad is amazing and the fans fully deserves it.’

‘Well done Newcastle, proper fans, hopefully Villa will give u a game next time.’

‘The Toon are looking like a top 4 team, no denying that. Not just winning matches but winning them convincingly. Superb performance today.’

‘As a neutral it is great to see Newcastle in the top 4. Their long suffering but loyal fans deserve this success. Eddie Howe has somehow revitalised virtually the same squad of players that he inherited but has improved them all. F.A. Cup winners this season.’

‘They are not ‘long suffering’. Being in the premier league and not winning something is not ‘suffering’.’

‘Gooner here but always had soft spot for Newcastle since Malcom MacDonalds days. Like Eddie Howe and hope you make top 6 minimum. After all those miserable years, positive change is coming for you guys, best of luck!’

‘Newcastle are a joy to watch. Joe Linton is a huge asset. Trippier too. You’d have to be a right misery guts to not enjoy the magpies revival. After those awful years being held back by that pompous windbag Ashley.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

