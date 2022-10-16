Opinion

BBC Radio 5 Live anti Newcastle United agenda blatantly shows itself yet again

Jurgen Klopp in the news this weekend but not for the reasons the sycophantic media would have you believe.

Their love in with the Liverpool manager appears to hold no bounds.

I read the Guardian on Saturday morning and thought Klopp is making a fool of himself here, as he clearly misquotes Dan Ashworth’s comments which I had read previously in an interview, in the Athletic I think.

It is Saturday and time on my hands I read an article on The Mag which deals directly with this. An excellent piece of writing backed with stats.

The article clearly pointing out how the bleating Jurgen Klopp is simply using the Dan Ashworth interview as cover for Liverpool’s shortcomings, even though spending vast sums of money on players and a huge wage bill.

So, what is Klopp’s point? Liverpool cannot compete with Man City, PSG or Newcastle? I put on BBC Radio 5 Live to listen to the sport and I am taken aback by what I hear.

The discussion comes around to the Jurgen Klopp interview and they play the interview. Allowing Klopp to air his views in full again with no questioning of what he has said, giving his word free air space. So, Steve Crossman happy to allow the pundits the chance to agree with Klopp, who opens with the line “you will not like the answer” and then goes on to state that the three clubs, in particular Newcastle, have “no ceiling”…Hmmm.

Ashworth clearly states that there is no ceiling to the ambition of the club and clarifies the limitations imposed by FFP over the next few seasons. Jurgen Klopp misquoting, is cheap and undignified for a man in his position.

After the interview, Crossman refers to Alan Hutton “with a big wide grin”, Alan Hutton states “it is what everyone is thinking”. Stat man Dave backs Hutton up with “spot on” “there is no regulation” “there are three clubs who can do what they want”.

These people are being given a platform to perpetuate this nonsense. I have had issues with the BBC, particularly BBC Radio 5 Live.

On the day the takeover was announced a year ago, Radio Five had it as their top story and constantly referred to Saudi human rights issues, selectively oblivious to the fact that KSA is an ally of the UK who we do massive trade deals with (weapons industry). I texted in to BBC Radio 5 Live accusing them of weak lazy journalism, as Man U had been sponsored by Saudis for more than a decade, yet no one in the media deemed this to be of note. I give Tony Livesey and Clare McDonnell credit as they read my text out in full but swiftly moved back to their anti Newcastle / Saudi agenda.

I wrote a piece last week about how the BBC, particularly Guy Mowbray, had an axe to grind when it came to Newcastle.

This today was journalism at its worst, ignorant and uninformed. Jurgen Klopp is looking desperate and resorting to playing the media and the BBC stooges who lap it up.

