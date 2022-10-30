Match Reports

Aston Villa sent Straight to Hell – Or Birmingham, as it is better known

Halloween 2022.

Where I live you would think it had something to do with giant spiders judging by the get-up of some people’s houses. I prefer the more traditional approach, a time to honour those lost and departed.

Well Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce, I honour you by saying that a year after you all left, there is finally a team worth watching on the pitch at St James Park. And it had nothing to do with any of you.

Before the game, I expected that Aston Villa would make it a difficult afternoon for NUFC. Presumably champing at the bit to impress incoming manager Unai Emery, full of confidence after beating Brentford 4-0 last weekend, they have a talented squad of players who could be top half in this league. Then again, that just isn’t enough to bother Newcastle United these days.

NUFC are quietly becoming a very, very good team. The opposition struggle to score, rarely even build up any serious attacking momentum unless chasing the game in the last twenty minutes and even then they are generally kept at arms length by a fierce back four.

In midfield, those in black and white can cover ground, chase and hustle when not in possession. When they have the ball, they can control the game. Up front they can score goals, lots of goals, from set-pieces, in the six-yard box, in the air, on the ground and from long range.

The first forty minutes of this game was cagey and disjointed. Villa threatened on the attack, Bailey, Ings and Watkins are lively and created a few very good openings. Openings is what managers say when their team doesn’t have a shot on goal, not chances exactly, chances of chances. One Dan Burn tackle on the penalty spot prevented a certain goal, a brilliant tackle, it helps having eight-foot-long legs. Apart from that, Villa were more lively and energetic than United who were a bit off the pace. It didn’t help the home side that the game was constantly interrupted by Villa injuries. Fair enough, the keeper was injured. The rest weren’t.

Note to Premier League: if it takes six minutes to treat a player on the pitch, they should not be allowed to continue without a proper check on the sidelines. Whether it is a keeper with a head injury, or a midfielder with a pretend knock that he can run off after five seconds on the touchline.

The referee lost control of this game twenty minutes in. At one point he stopped a United attack on the edge of the Villa box to allow treatment for a Villa player in our penalty area eighty yards away. Then he gave them the ball on the restart. Still, at least he got the only decision he really had to make right.

After seeing a Wilson header go over, an effort from Longstaff from forty yards sail over the head of Martinez and wide, and Miggy hit a sixteen yarder straight at the keeper, United went ahead. A carbon copy of the Miggy miss, this time Ashley Young palmed it out for a corner himself, rather than leaving it to the keeper. After the regulation VAR check, Wilson smacked the spot-kick straight down the middle and Villa’s substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen started his own personal journey to Amityville.

The half finished with ten minutes added time. United were well on top. Goals change games. I thought Villa would have to come out in the second half. They didn’t. They got absolutely battered by a team performance as good as any I have seen for years. David Ginola was introduced to the crowd at half time. The last time United played like this, he was playing.

The second half started. Bruno ran it from the start until he went off with a few minutes to go. JoeLinton combined effort with a cutting edge. Longstaff was everywhere. Wilson completely up for the fight. The defence were rock solid. Then there was Miggy. He’s been brilliant since the start of the season. He was on another level here.

The second goal was still vital. Before the game it was highlighted that Villa were a small team but in the first hour they had won their fair share of aerial duals and generally prevented United from getting set-pieces around their box. Not this time, perhaps United’s first corner. Another training ground set-piece saw Miggy backheel the ball to Trippier, his perfect cross headed in off the post by Wilson from six yards. Three minutes later it was 3-0. That’s what the timings said anyway, most of those three minutes were taken up by a VAR review for some unknown offence which might have prevented the second goal.

Now wave after wave of United attacks ended with Olsen saving from Wilson and JoeLinton tapping in for a well-deserved goal. The best I have seen him play and in front of the watching Brazil manager too. Maybe he will have to cancel his November holidays after all.

Villa were gone now. That had had one pint too many. Ten minutes later it was 4-0, the best came last. Another Miggy goal of the month contender, the added bonus of curling it in the corner right in my line of view. We knew it was in the minute it left his foot. I always love that.

United could have scored any number of goals after that. Wilson hit the bar with a header, Murphy hit the post with a beautiful curler and really only the substitutions saved Villa from embarrassment. NUFC made six substitutions, Murphy and Targett on for Botman and Willock, ten minutes later Shelvey and Lascelles on for Bruno and Schar and then finally Maxi and Wood on for Miggy and Wilson. It made the game more disjointed, even though Lascelles and Wood both could have scored before the end.

Aston Villa sent Straight to Hell. Or Birmingham, as it is better known.

After this performance I can see where their problems are. The change of manager might resolve it but one article said last week that Gerrard had been let down by performances and results. What else is there? That isn’t being let down, that is the whole job. It’s like going on a cycling holiday and saying it was let down by not having a bike. Unai Emery will have to bring his bike alright.

Playing for forty five minutes isn’t enough to achieve anything if you are ragged once the opposition ups the ante in the second half. Good players are only as good as their last game. Today you could properly say that Villa don’t have any good players after that drubbing. I expected their players to try and show incoming Emery exactly what they are made of. Well they certainly did that.

‘Count Emery: Halloween every day for him’

Before the game, Villa temp Aaron Danks said:

“It will be a high-energy game of football from both teams. Both teams will compete well. They’ve got a good side, a really well set up side. They’ve got some top players in there; they’ve got some athleticism in key positions and some really technically gifted footballers as well.”

He knew what to expect and afterwards didn’t try to hide:

“The scoreline looks big and it hurts, but that is what the league can do. Newcastle were intelligent in the way they positioned their players. There were little tactical moments that hurt us.”

That is where NUFC are now.

Intelligent tactically, high-energy and technically gifted. It has been fascinating to watch the team evolve and grow. United are no longer a team that scratches around with 30% possession hoping Maxi, Wilson or Willock (for a couple of months) could do something to win the game. Now they go out there to own the game from the off no matter who is playing or who they are playing.

Last season they learned to win without Wilson, this season they have even learned to win without ASM.

They are a proper team built on proper foundations. For two games on the trot at home, the opposition failed to have a shot on target. Pope was so bored he ran out of his box and rugby tackled Danny Ings late on, fortunately the Villa Imp was offside. Pope just wanted to be involved, bless him.

Eddie Howe was right when he said:

“The lads really competed well. It was a bity first half, very stop-start. Thankfully in the second half we were outstanding. That is up there with one of the best performances of the season.”

I didn’t hear what Gareth Southgate had to say after the game but if form, fitness, commitment, and confidence are any reason to pick players for the world cup, then all of NUFC’s players who have an English passport should be on the plane to Qatar.

And if Almiron and Bruno don’t have an English passport, Southgate should Zola Budd them one. That’s how good they were against Villa. Every single one of them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0 – Saturday 29 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 45+6, 56, Joelinton 59, Almiron 67

Aston Villa:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 40% (42%) Newcastle 60% (58%)

Total shots were Villa 3 (3) Newcastle 20 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Villa 0 (0) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Crowd: 52,233 (3,000 Villa fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 83), Botman (Targett 71), Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 83), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 71), Almiron (ASM 86), Wilson (Wood 86)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Manquillo, Fraser

