News

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard – Fifth to go this season

Aston Villa have now sacked Steven Gerrard.

Only 11 months after paying a reported £4m compensation to land him from Rangers, Wednesday night seeing Villa dispense with his services.

Fulham hammered Aston Villa 3-0 and the travelling fans were calling for Steven Gerrard to be sacked.

The deluded Villa fans getting their wish and forcing out yet another manager.

This is already the fifth Premier League manager of the season to leave their job.

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

Now on 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

Villa let Gerrard do his post-match media interviews last night, then released this very brief statement.

Aston Villa official statement – 20 October 2022:

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

