Aston Villa fans say the funniest things

Aston Villa fans have been celebrating.

The departure of the failing Steven Gerrard.

Then a 4-0 romp at home to Brentford.

Then Unai Emery announced. Some Aston Villa fans underwhelmed and saying they could / should have had a much better choice, whilst others celebrating that they’d attracted someone who had turned Newcastle United down (a year ago).

It is over 17 years since Aston Villa fans last saw their team win (Dyer / Bowyer match) at St James’ Park and in the entire Premier League era, only two wins in total on Tyneside.

The dynamic between the two fanbases all changed of course, when we experienced the bizarre completely over the top behaviour of Aston Villa fans back in 2009, when you would have thought Birmingham City had been relegated, not some seemingly random club 200+ miles away.

Since that point we have seen Aston Villa fans saying the funniest things and this occasion is no different.

As you can see below, a decent number of normal people commenting, but the large lunatic fringe most definitely out in force as well.

Aston Villa fans looking forward to the Newcastle United match on Saturday via Villa Talk:

‘A club and a fan base I utterly despise for their abhorrent owners.

I refuse to engage with their fans and won’t make any effort to watch this one.

Simply for thr sake of three points I hope we win and then swiftly move on to matches versus a side not owned by vile vile owners.

**** Newcastle. **** the fans. All opportunistic human scum.’

‘My brother is a Newcastle fan and so I have to sit through a lot of their games.

But since Howe has been their manager their players look stronger and more balanced physically.’

‘I feel your pain mate! My brothers are both Newcastle fans!’

‘I hate them even more now they’re owned by a bunch of murdering, human rights abusing oxygen thieves.

It makes me cry with laughter that some of their fans used to use Sports Direct employees working conditions under Mike Ashley as a reason to dislike him then took to the streets en masse wearing tea towels (ironically incredibly disrespectful to the Saudi people) when these crooks bought the club.

Despite what the media have constantly led them to believe, they aren’t quite the big club they think they are, for a supposed ‘massive’ club they’ve won absolutely naff all and there’s nothing, Shearer, Waddle or any of the other deluded Geordies with a media platform can say to make up for their empty trophy cabinet!

They probably think they’ll roll us over easily, approach it the same way as today from the word ‘go’ and let’s give them a fright!

I’m in my late 20s and I can only recall the Dyer/Bowyer bust-up game as a success up there?

I was unfortunately standing in the away end for the 6-0 demolition we suffered under KMac.’

‘Its a really tough game, we never won there even while they were sh.te so under no illusions here; we’ll do well to get a point and id take that tbh.’

‘I’ll be honest, I admire the way they are doing it.

They haven’t gone absolute crazy like city did. Gotta respect what they are doing despite what their owners are.

Tough game. Ill take a point if offered now.’

‘Probably the hardest place to go other than City right now.

They are flying and their fans are right behind the side. Confidence is a funny thing.

Set-pieces, I’m not sure how you stop them. They have about 5 players between 6’2″ and 6’7″ who will be up every corner, we need to have a think about that.’

‘Stop acting like we’re gonna play prime Barca.

They have some good players but so do we.

They’ll be up for it so we’ll have to be bang on up for the fight and play aggressive.’

‘Difficult to gauge if we can put two performances together back to back. Hopefully our tails are up, as Newcastle will be, and at home following a big away win. It will be intriguing but we have as much talent as them on paper and who knows what this team really can do?

A result here will light the touch paper of a revival, which we absolutely need as there are no mugs and plenty fighting for their lives this season.

PS: this is the fixture I want to win. I can’t stand Newcastle.’

‘They have only lost once all season, maybe they are due an off day.

Would take a point now.’

‘Would take a spirited performance to be honest, because they are absolute flying.’

‘Very tough game – aggressive and high press – can clearly outmuscle us in the midfield. They made City uncomfortable with their press so i really don’t want Mings messing about with this one.

I love Buendia but I don’t know if this is going to be the game for him. Really struggle with what side to put out there.

This is where I hate our lack of wide options as this would be almost *the* game to go 442. Let them press and let them have the ball but Botman and Schar vs Ings/Bailey/Watkins on the counter?

I think we almost have no choice but to put out a similar side and just hope that Dendocker/Luiz/Buendia are disciplined but brave when they need to be.’

‘We really really need the first goal in this to get anything here.

If Newcastle lead they’ve shown this season they can see games out with clean sheets and also pick teams off on the break so going to be really tough.

Our record is a joke up there aswell, couldn’t even get a win in the lockdown seasons and I think last season’s performance was the first big red flag Gerrard wasn’t going to be all he was cracked up to be. Think in twenty years now we’ve only won once and that was the infamous Bowyer-Dyer fight match when they ended with 8 men.’

Would take a draw here, but would just love to smash them.’

‘Our lot will go out with no fear . And knowing they have to perform for a watching on Emery. Going to be a hard fought game but one i am not worrying about. Bring the mentality of Sunday and we will give ourselves a real chance.

Guimares vs Luiz

Trippier vs Bailey

Almiron vs Buendia

Wilson vs Martinez

Some interesting match ups there.’

‘Have a feeling this will be a great game and a high scoring draw 3-3 or something. Makes no sense as Newcastle arent conceding but a strong gut feel

So we’ll probably win 1 – 0.’

‘I would be extremely surprised if the players didn’t attack this game as they did Brentford, what with the new manager watching. Emery will also be setting us up regardless of work permit rules.I actually feel as though we can edge it but otherwise expect a point.’

‘Newcastle are much better than Brentford.

Howe has them coached properly.

We might not have Gerrard anymore, but we’ve spent a year not being coached and drilled so everyone knows exactly what to do.

Therefore, i think it’ll be close but we’ll end up losing 2-1.’

‘Really impressed with the footballing side of what Newcastle are doing……will be a really tough game.

but with the right application, and 4-2-3-1…..we can give them a game.’

‘Its actually suprising newcastle have quite a few injuries yet are still doing very well and lost only one game (which they were robbed) against liverpool

They are going to be a very good side once their players come back. I wouldnt rule them out for a CL spot the way they are going.’

‘Cracking game on the cards , Newcastle doing well but slipped up a bit and we’re on a high.

If Newcastle beat us then they are closer to top 6 than most people think, my thoughts , they are a good team overachieving, I think we canm beat them , 3-1 , villa.’

‘I don’t want to sound obvious but this really could go any way. A draw would be a decent result, but we have nothing to fear. They are in bette shape now, but they are not genuine top 4 quality . Their fans will have the bit between their teeth riding high on the wave, plus they are not that keen on us and vice versa . Should make for an exciting game.’

‘Sadly, as much as the lads did an amazing job Sunday – Newcastle are flying at the moment and I can’t see us getting anything from this. I hope I’m wrong though!!!!’

‘They’re a much better coached side than us so I’d take a draw to keep the unbeaten run of one going.’

‘Would take a draw but there’s a glimmer of hope. High off the last performance and result, looking to impress the new boss, hope for a bit of complacency from Newcastle. An early goal to quieten the crowd would be ideal. But as others have said – good to be excited about the weekends game again.’

‘I saw a comment on their forum where a supporter thought they could do a Leicester and sneak the title.

They do have a good chance of getting top 4 though the way they are going.’

‘If supporters of the non-entitled c..t 6 can’t hold a sneaky hope of winning the league when in Newcastle’s current position, they may as well get another hobby.’

‘They are a team and play as a team, sure a bit workman like at times, but don’t knock it, its effective, ….right now they have an intensity, that is reaping rewards, we have to match that.

It depends what Villa Team turns up…..but we are capable of giving them a tough game, but one swallow doesn’t make a summer, either.’

‘The changes with Trippier, Burn, Botman and Pope have been huge…and imo a real influence on the other enhancements of the team, Guimares was a shrewd bit of business and the transformation of Joelinton, is remarkable, too….Callum Wilson is always a threat when fit, an underrated striker imo

I think Newcastle deserve all the success they can muster and anyone who challenges the sneaky 6, I’m all for it.

Newcastle, like Villa are a sleeping Giant……I am enjoying watching, the transformation of what was a struggling team, I find it fascinating…best of luck.’

‘Is Targett still a regular? If so we should exploit his lack of pace. He used to always come off injured against pacey wingers cause he didn’t like the fight.’

‘No.

Been overtaken by Dan Burn.’

‘I don’t think there is much difference in the quality of the squads, but where Newcastle have the edge is that they have been drilled and coached in their formations and tactics for such a long time. We only have had a week, to make the new 4-2-3-1 formation drilled into the players. If Newcastle comes up with a tactics that counter our formation, will we have had the time to implement and train on a plan B.

I can see this go horribly wrong, but I really hope we can get something out this match. We need points, because of the horrible start we have had, and because the upcoming difficult fixture list.’

‘The run Newcastle have been on has been strange, whenever I’ve seen them, they haven’t looked that great and have often looked the second best in games, but more often than not somehow have been able to get the win, so I’ve been expecting their run of form to come to a crashing halt, but that hasn’t really happend yet.

They remind me a little of West Ham when they went on that amazing run a couple of seasons back and then carried the momentum into the next season, when a team goes on a run like that I don’t think it’s just about their momentum, but also how it affects the opposition psychologically, because of the run Newcastle have been on the oppostion at the moment are probably half beat before they even play them.

On paper there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to beat them, it’s not even as if they’ve been playing amazing football which makes one think okay their team isn’t that great in terms of individuals but they’re making up for that with great free flowing football as a team or whatever.

All that said and I was going to say more in the last paragraph but forgot what I was talking about halfway through, I’m still not very confident about the game, the only things giving me a bit of hope is that perhaps we can take some momentum from Brentford win and the feel good factor surrounding the Emry appointment and use that our advantage to get a positive result and also maybe Newcastle due a bad result, they haven’t lost in seven games so probably due one.’

‘They were 3rd on the form table at the end of last season after Howe took over. Since then their results has remained very consistent.

Don’t think there ever has been a good time to play them tbh post Howe.

So this is as good of time as any. At least Gerrard is gone. That alone instantly boosts our winning chances by 50 %.’

