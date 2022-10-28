News

Aston Villa caretaker boss Friday update on injury situation, Newcastle United and Eddie Howe

Aaron Danks has given his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United.

Saturday at St James’ Park will be the Aston Villa caretaker boss’ second and final game in charge.

Aaron Danks hoping to make it a 100% winning record after beating Bournemouth 4-0 last weekend, with Unai Emery officially taking over on Tuesday (1 November).

The Villa caretaker giving an injury / fitness update ahead of tomorrow’s match, as well as giving his views on Eddie Howe and Newcastle United:

“Lucas Digne has done a full week of training back in with the group.

“That’s fantastic and we’ll welcome him back into the squad.

“Boubacar Kamara is much closer. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but he’s back out on the grass. He’s at the back end of his rehabilitation.

“After that, we’re very much as we were last week.

“There are one or two knocks and niggles that we’re going to have to manage today. On the whole, really positive.”

On how Aston Villa will approach playing Newcastle United:

“There are definitely some of the positives and principles from that performance (against Brentford) that we want to take forwards and keep going with: the group’s confidence and the energy.

“We’re also going away to Newcastle, who are a high-flying team.

“Eddie Howe’s done a fantastic job there in organising a group of players who play with a real spirit, a real togetherness.

“We have to adapt slightly because we’re the underdogs.

“We’re really excited for the challenge.”

On Newcastle United:

“It will be a high-energy game of football from both teams.

“Both teams will compete well.

“They’ve got a good side, a really well set up side.

“They’ve got some top players in there; they’ve got some athleticism in key positions and some really technically gifted footballers as well.

“I’m hoping for a really entertaining game for the fans.

“I’m hoping we can frustrate them and stop them from doing what they want to do.

“I’m hoping we can express ourselves.”

On the Aston Villa players:

“The players have been really good. We asked them to give us some feedback as a group and then, individually, I’ve been getting round them.

“They were positive about the performance (v Brentford), individually how they did and collectively how they did.

“They want to keep moving that on. They know where they should be personally and where we want this team to be.

“They’re all really driven to keep pushing us.”

