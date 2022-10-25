Newsletter

Anybody else out here in the Gulf hear this nonsense Richard Keys came out with about Newcastle?

4 hours ago
18 comments
Just wanted to share the views of Richard Keys of BEin sports, who showed the Newcastle / Spurs game here in Dubai on Sunday night.

After the game there was a short debate (probably 3-4 minutes) on the validity of the goals and how Newcastle were improving.

There then followed a 20 minute rant from the odious Richard Keys around how Newcastle United will have to move their first team operation to London, in order to attract the right talent.

He talked about the players wanting top restaurants and places they could go, without being mobbed by fans.

This they apparently couldn’t do in Newcastle and obviously from his base in Doha, he can say with certainty that the Newcastle United players never go out on the toon.

To be fair to Andy Gray and Jason (who?) McAteer, they looked absolutely nonplussed as Richard Keys continued to rant on, spreading this comment to include Liverpool.

For fully twenty minutes this smug rant continued, belittling Newcastle Upon Tyne in particular and the North in general.

Thank goodness he was removed from Sky as a result of the sexist ‘banter’ with Gray and that we don’t have to hear this tiresome rubbish at home in the UK.

It took the shine off a brilliant win but thankfully not that much!

I wonder if any other readers out here in the Gulf also heard his load of old rubbish?

Chris J

