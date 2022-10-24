News

Antonio Conte with amusing claims after losing to Newcastle United

Antonio Conte was not a happy man.

The Tottenham boss having watched on as his team lost to Newcastle United.

After ten wins (all competitions) in a row at home, a bit of a shock to the system for Antonio Conte and his players.

The Spurs boss making some amusing claims / excuses after the defeat.

Antonio Conte claiming that Tottenham deserved at least a draw, laughable really for anybody who watched the match, as after 20-25 minutes it was Newcastle who were the better team and indeed should have won by more.

The Spurs boss claims his team ‘had many chances to score’…well, the stats (see below) show that Tottenham had three efforts on target in the first half, Nick Pope making two smart saves early on but I don’t even recall the other effort on target. Whilst in the second half, Spurs only had two efforts on target, Kane’s goal (which should have been disallowed for offside as the ball did touch the player in front of Kane) and again, I don’t even remember Pope having to make a proper save for the other effort on target.

In contrast, Newcastle created all kinds of problems for Tottenham at the other end and had a clear penalty denied when Emerson’s outstretched arm blocked the ball. Contrast that with Brentford’s penalty at St James’ Park when Dan Burn was looking in the opposite direction when the ball hit the back of his arm.

Antonio Conte describes the second Newcastle United goal as coming from a counter-attack. This wasn’t the case.

Conte should be giving Newcastle massive credit as Lloris had the ball and brave tactics saw so many NUFC players pressing high, which then led to Longstaff intercepting the keeper’s attempted pass to Sessegnon and he set ALmiron away, who produced a brilliant run and finish.

Antonio Conte not wanting to acknowledge maybe the contrast between Eddie Howe’s brave attacking tactics and his (Conte’s) usual negative approach.

Antonio Conte also declaring ‘When three to five players are out it becomes a problem for a team like Tottenham.’

You have to laugh, Newcastle United have a far smaller squad and went into yesterday’s game with eight players not available to start. Missing from the matchday squad were the likes of ASM and Isak, as well as Dummett, Ritchie, Darlow, Krafth and Anderson. Whilst Shelvey is now back in the squad but not able to be considered to start yet.

Antonio Conte speaking after losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle United:

“I thought at least a draw was the fair result.

“We started well and had many chances to score, the Newcastle goalkeeper made some good saves and in our best moment they scored this strange goal.

“I don’t want to comment on the referee decision.

“I don’t want to comment.

“Their second goal came from a counter-attack.

“Then it was really difficult to come back.

“We lost a bit of confidence and maybe that was the difficult point for us.

“My players then showed great determination and commitment. I don’t have anything to complain about.

“We tried. We scored one goal. We didn’t do good enough.

“We are doing our best in every moment.

“Today the commitment was really high.

“We had to face a difficult situation for us, when you don’t have three or four players in the squad you’re in trouble.

“If we played one game every six or seven days, we could fight for something important.

“To play every three days we have to continue to build our path and have patience. If someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle, we need to continue to work.

“If someone doesn’t want to listen it’s not my problem. Fingers crossed we don’t have many injuries. Many injuries can affect our season.

“When three to five players are out it becomes a problem for a team like Tottenham.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 23 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Wilson 31, Almiron 40

Newcastle United:

Spurs:

Kane 54

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Spurs 52% (49%) Newcastle 48% (51%)

Total shots were Spurs 17 (13) Newcastle 13 (5)

Shots on target were Spurs 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Spurs 6 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 61,726 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Shelvey 89), Joelinton, Willock (Murphy 75), Almiron, Wilson (Wood 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Fraser

