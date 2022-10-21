News

Antonio Conte confirms Spurs stars ruled out of Sunday and declares Newcastle United now a ‘danger’

Antonio Conte has revealed that Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevki are definitely ruled out of facing Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Spurs boss also saying that he will wait until after training on Saturday, to then evaluate which other players he may potentially have to also leave out, if they are not 100%.

Tottenham lost away at Man Utd on Wednesday night and Antonio Conte hoping to get back to winning form.

Newcastle United are currently sixth in the table and a win on Sunday would take them to within two points of Tottenham.

Antonio Conte declaring that he sees Newcastle as a threat now and in the future.

Here’s hoping he is proved correct…

Antonio Conte talks about Tottenham injury situation ahead of playing Newcastle United – 21 October 2022:

“We have another training session tomorrow (Saturday) to try to make an evaluation, because now, to play many games in such a short period, you have to try to check and speak to the players to understand who needs to recover, who needs to have a bit of rest to try to avoid injury.

“We will see tomorrow and then we’ll make the best decision for the game against Newcastle on Sunday.

“Deki (Dejan Kulusevki) is not close to recovering at this moment.

“That is not good news for us.

“For this reason, he’s not available on Sunday.

“Richy (Richarlison) is improving but needs a bit of time to recover.

“It is not serious, so that’s good news for the player and for us.”

Antonio Conte on Newcastle United:

“You have to consider Newcastle for the present and for the future, as a danger.

“As a dangerous team for the first position, for the Champions League positions, for the fight to win trophies.”

