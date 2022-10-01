Transfer Market

Amadou Diallo has arrived at Newcastle United on trial

Amadou Diallo has arrived at St James’ Park on trial.

The striker having left West Ham in the summer and failing to get signed up by Chelsea after spending time there recently.

Hoping to impress Newcastle United, Amadou Diallo has travelled to Tyneside and made his debut on Friday night.

The 19 year old free agent included in the Newcastle United Under 21s squad that travelled to play their Middlesbrough counterparts at Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park last night.

The Under 21s started the season with three league defeats to West Brom, Stoke and Norwich, but were hoping to make it a trio of league wins last night, having defeated Derby and Forest in their last two league matches.

Amadou Diallo started up front but it was Dylan Stephenson who put United in the lead with a strike ten minutes from half-time.

Ten minutes after the break the 19 year old free agent was replaced by Michael Ndiweni, the former Hammers striker having contributed little.

Newcastle United Under 21s heading for a third win in a row though, only for Joseph Gibson to score from close range four minutes into injury time, after a scramble in the Newcastle box.

The final whistle sounding shortly after the equaliser and the NUFC youngsters gutted not to have made it through that period of added time.

Interesting to see whether Amadou Diallo is giving any further chances to impress, as he tries to win a contract with Newcastle.

Diallo’s trialist opportunity coinciding with Friday’s signing of 18 year old Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

The new Newcastle United set up making clear their intentions of rebuilding the club throughout, investing in every level and looking to bring in young players from the rest of the UK and overseas, as well as developing the best local talent.

Middlesbrough Under 21s 1 Newcastle United Under 21s 1

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Carlyon, Bondswell, J.Miley (Brookwell 68), Wiggett, A.Murphy, Scott (Hackett 86), Turner-Cooke, Stephenson, White, Amadou Diallo (Ndiweni 55)

