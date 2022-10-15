News

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron to miss Manchester United match – Paul Robinson

Allan Saint-Maximin returned to the Newcastle United matchday squad last weekend.

The Frenchman named on the bench and came on for the final 12 minutes against Brentford in place of Bruno Guimaraes, ASM playing a part in the build-up to the final goal, when Joelinton’s cross was deflected into the net by a visiting defender.

Many Newcastle fans expecting Allan Saint-Maximin to now return to the starting eleven for this massive game at Old Trafford, when a win would take Newcastle above Man Utd into fifth (fourth if Chelsea fail to win at Villa).

However, former England keeper Paul Robinson has revealed / claimed that Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to be missing against Man Utd, as he has missed training.

The same with Miguel Almiron who has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League matches, Paul Robinson claiming / revealing that the Paraguayan has had to miss training as well and is a massive doubt for Sunday’s match.

I am totally confused as I don’t know where this Paul Robinson info / claim has come from, he is talking as though it is something commonly known but I hadn’t seen / heard anything at all. Maybe you can enlighten me in the comments below.

Eddie Howe on Friday said there were no new injuries after the Brentford match, which makes the Robinson comments all the more bizarre. The NUFC Head Coach has of course regularly kept the opposition guessing by not always giving 100% truth / openness on player availability ahead of games. Which I have no issue with of course, any advantage you can get, however small, has to be grabbed.

At the same time, I would love some reassurance that Allan Saint-Maximin AND Miguel Almiron are ok for this Man Utd match.

The truth is out there somewhere…

Paul Robinson speaking to Betfred:

“This is a very different Newcastle.

“They are a different proposition.

“They are winning games and they have scored nine goals in their previous two games, so this is a different Newcastle that’s going to Old Trafford.

“The big problem for Newcastle is the potential absentees of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron, who both missed training on Thursday.

“Almiron has been a different player this season and without the pair of them, they’re a bit blunted up front.

“Manchester United were good against Everton last weekend and they showed character.

“I think this will be a really good game and I think it’ll end in a 2-2 draw.”

